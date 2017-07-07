StyleCaster
35 Stylish Ways to Wear a Pair of Converse Sneakers

StyleCaster

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Ah, Converse. They’ve been around forever (since 1917, to be exact), and it’s safe to say at this point that they’re pretty much never going to go out of style—so how come it’s still so hard to figure out exactly what to wear with our trusty pairs of Converse?

Well, my friends, it doesn’t have to be so hard. The shoe is super versatile and has been successfully worn by rappers, punks, basketball players, rebels, grunge-sters, and fashion lovers. They’re one of the few sneakers styles that look just as rad when they’re brand new or have years of wear and tear, and just as cool on you, your dad, and your grandpa.

Good ol’ Chuck Taylors look killer with jeans and other casual gear, but they also look amazing with dressy pieces, too. To prove just how versatile they are, we’ve rounded up 35 outfits that serve as a guide on how to wear Converse—even the high top variety.

Updated on 7/7/2017

1 of 35
Peace Love Shea
Peace Love Shea

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Walk in Wonderland
Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Imaan Hammam
Imaan Hammam

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images

The Blonde Salad
The Blonde Salad

Photo: The Blonde Salad

See by Maria
See by Maria

Photo: See by Maria

Collage Vintage
Collage Vintage

Photo: Collage Vintage

Kenzas
Kenzas

Photo: Kenzas

Four One Oh
Four One Oh

Photo: Four One Oh

The Clueless Blogger
The Clueless Blogger

Photo: The Clueless Blogger

Fashion From Smyrna
Fashion From Smyrna

Photo: Fashion From Smyrna

Holy Nights
Holy Nights

Photo: Holy Nights

Ready Two Wear
Ready Two Wear

Photo: Ready Two Wear

In Your Closet
In Your Closet

Photo: In Your Closet

Turn It Inside Out
Turn It Inside Out

Photo: Turn It Inside Out

Lost in Day Dreams
Lost in Day Dreams

Photo: Lost in Day Dreams

Heart Isabelle
Heart Isabelle

Photo: Heart Isabelle

Lovely Pepa
Lovely Pepa

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Tiebow Tie
Tiebow Tie

Photo: Tiebow Tie

Stockholm Streetstyle
Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Alice Point
Alice Point

Photo: Alice Point

Dulceida
Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

Make Up a La Moda
Make Up a La Moda

Photo: Makeup a La Moda

Marilyn's Closet Blog
Marilyn's Closet Blog

Photo: Marilyn's Closet Blog

To Vogue or Bust
To Vogue or Bust

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Sincerely Jules 

Veja Du

Fashion Vibe

Paper Blog

Miss Green

Photo: Getty

