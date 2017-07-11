How to Wear Black in the Summer: Your Street Style Guide

Let’s get this out of the way: New Yorkers like to wear black. No, we’re not collectively depressed, and despite what every single aunt has asked us at every family function ever, no, we’re not on our way to a funeral. We don’t think you need to be mourning a loss to wear dark hues—especially if it’s just your modus operandi to shun color.

But that said, wearing black in the summer isn’t easy: For one, save for basic tees or tiny dresses, there aren’t a ton of black summer clothes on the market. And second, there aren’t a ton of ways to layer black in a nuanced, creative way without looking like you’re going to drown in a pool of your own sweat. Fun times!

Still, wearing all black in the summer is possible. Ahead, we found 50 street style stars who wouldn’t be caught dead in any other color. See how they pulled off head-to-toe black in this heat, ahead.