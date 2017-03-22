How to Wear All Black The Modern Way, According to Instagram

In a world of uncertainty, there is one thing I know for sure and that is, like Wednesday Addams, I will stop wearing black when they invent a darker color.

And it’s not because black is “slimming” or “flattering” or because I have a fervor for funereal fashion (except I kind of do). For me, it actually has nothing to do with the physical and everything to do with the psychological (not to get all deep and shit). While I have a big sense of humor and a very animated personality, I am, at my core, shy and introverted, and wearing all black is my way of striking a balance between the two and avoiding unwanted attention. I mean, could you imagine if I rolled up cracking jokes while looking like Becky Bloomwood? It’d be too much.

Below, 23 ‘grammers who killed the all-black look and looked anything but funereal (see what I did there?). Nailed it! ⚰