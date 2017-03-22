StyleCaster
Share

How to Wear All Black The Modern Way, According to Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Wear All Black The Modern Way, According to Instagram

by
29 Shares
How to Wear All Black The Modern Way, According to Instagram
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

In a world of uncertainty, there is one thing I know for sure and that is, like Wednesday Addams, I will stop wearing black when they invent a darker color.

And it’s not because black is “slimming” or “flattering” or because I have a fervor for funereal fashion (except I kind of do). For me, it actually has nothing to do with the physical and everything to do with the psychological (not to get all deep and shit). While I have a big sense of humor and a very animated personality, I am, at my core, shy and introverted, and wearing all black is my way of striking a balance between the two and avoiding unwanted attention. I mean, could you imagine if I rolled up cracking jokes while looking like Becky Bloomwood? It’d be too much.

Below, 23 ‘grammers who killed the all-black look and looked anything but funereal (see what I did there?). Nailed it! ⚰

MORE: 23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23
Photo: instagram / @karliekloss
Photo: instagram / @figtny
Photo: instagram / @itsmekellieb
Photo: instagram / @georgiafowler
Photo: instagram / @laurencaruso_
Photo: instagram / @rosesmith
Photo: instagram / @thepouf
Photo: instagram / @jennyalbright
Photo: instagram / @melaniin.goddess
Photo: instagram / @felicityhaywardcurvemodel
Photo: instagram / @troprouge
Photo: instagram / @nicolettemason

2day

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

2day

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Photo: instagram / @joannakuchta
Photo: instagram / @the12ishstyle
Photo: instagram / @ali_michael
Photo: instagram / @leomieanderson
Photo: instagram / @theserenagoh
Photo: instagram / @evachen212
Photo: instagram / @kelly_mittendorf
Photo: instagram / @devwindsor
Photo: instagram / @annazgray
Photo: instagram / @manfattan

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Prettiest Ways to Wear a Headband Without Looking Like a Child

The Prettiest Ways to Wear a Headband Without Looking Like a Child
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share