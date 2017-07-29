StyleCaster
How to Wear a Midi Skirt, According to the Internet

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of Unconscious Style

Ah, the elusive perfect midi skirt outfit. Years ago, any skirt that hit between the calf and the thigh was likely deemed “matronly,” or, if you were my boyfriend in 2011, “something you should be milking cows in.” But fast forward to 2017 and the the midi skirt isn’t just one-third of a stylish summer outfit, but a complete wardrobe staple.

We love how a straight-fit iteration looks with a loose tee, but if you’re more daring, try going oversized on top and bottom to play with proportion. Still, styling it so that you look less frumpy and more breezy-chic isn’t easy, so we turned to—who else?—the Insta-crowd for 13 ways to wear a midi skirt. Get your bookmarks ready.

1 of 15
Photo: instagram / @double3xposure
Photo: instagram / @kirstynkonig
Photo: instagram / @thesheerconnection
Photo: instagram / @micaelaverrelien
Photo: instagram / @yoncaerguner
Photo: instagram / @asos_alice
Photo: instagram / @sona_jasmine
Photo: instagram / @shhtephs
Photo: instagram / @niaaporter
Photo: instagram / @xosubrina
Photo: instagram / @pixiemarket
Photo: instagram / @chermycloset
Photo: instagram / @ohsevendays
Photo: instagram / @brittanybathgate
Photo: instagram / @cheraleelyle

