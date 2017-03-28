StyleCaster
How to Wear a Denim Shirt in 25 Different Ways

by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Some people shy away from them because they seem tricky to style, but we promise that figuring out how to wear a denim shirt is way easier than it seems. In fact,  it’s pretty much a no-brainer since they go with everything. If you don’t already have one, go out and pick up a basic denim shirt. Seriously. Do it now. During the spring and summer months, there’s nothing more classic—or more comfy.

Whether you pair yours with jean shorts to rock the denim-on-denim look, wear it with a dressy skirt and heels, or throw it over your bikini and hit the beach, it’s clear that a basic denim shirt is a your warm weather wardrobe MVP.

To start you thinking about how to style yours, here are 25 outfits to build around a basic denim shirt.

Originally published August 2014. Updated March 2017.

1 of 25

Photo: Could I Have That

Photo: Sydne Style

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Sincerely, Jules

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Cedric Ribeiro/Stringer/Getty Images

Photo: What I Wore

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: VCG/Getty Images

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Dans Vogue

Photo: Cupcakes and Cashmere

Photo: The Blonde Salad 

Photo: Le Blog De Betty 

Photo: Wendy's Lookbook 

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Jaglever

Photo: The Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Seams For A Desire 

Photo: Lizzy Van Der Ligt 

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Come Over To The Dark Side

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

