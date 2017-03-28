How to Wear a Denim Shirt in 25 Different Ways

Some people shy away from them because they seem tricky to style, but we promise that figuring out how to wear a denim shirt is way easier than it seems. In fact, it’s pretty much a no-brainer since they go with everything. If you don’t already have one, go out and pick up a basic denim shirt. Seriously. Do it now. During the spring and summer months, there’s nothing more classic—or more comfy.

Whether you pair yours with jean shorts to rock the denim-on-denim look, wear it with a dressy skirt and heels, or throw it over your bikini and hit the beach, it’s clear that a basic denim shirt is a your warm weather wardrobe MVP.

To start you thinking about how to style yours, here are 25 outfits to build around a basic denim shirt.

Originally published August 2014. Updated March 2017.