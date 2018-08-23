How to Wear a Beret Without Looking Like a Total Tourist

If there’s one thing we’ve always dreamt of (besides marrying into the Royal Family and sitting in VIP at a Beyoncé concert), it’s moving to Paris. We’re confident our French is good enough (merci! oui! croissant!) to help us navigate the twisted cobblestone streets, and the Eiffel Tower won’t even know what hit it when we post that Instagram from the top.

But, alas, our lives exist elsewhere—so we have to manage day-to-day without a Louvre in sight. And sometimes, we feel like that’s super unfair. But then, we remember there’s something in our closets that fixes everything: a beret.

OK, so berets don’t fix everything, but they’re probably the closest we’re ever going to get to being a Parisian it girl, so we have to at least try. But the thing is, figuring out how to wear a beret without looking like a tourist is a serious challenge. How do we make it New York, but still make it Paris and still make it fashion?

After tons of research (this topic is very important to us), we’ve come up with a solution. Now is simply not the time to trust our own intuition—instead, we must turn to our favorite fashion models, bloggers, designers and influencers to provide some much-needed inspo for our looks. We’re ordering, and, luckily, they are serving.

Now, if only we could get a croissant up in here.