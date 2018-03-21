10 Chic Ways to Transition Your Wardrobe from Winter to Spring

Spring is officially here—in spite of the snow much of the country has seen this month. The forecasters keep telling us the weather will soon catch up with the calendar, and all we can do is hope they’re right. But even during the prettiest spring seasons, dressing right can be tricky: Some days the sunshine makes us ready to retire the winter coat and live in floral dresses, but other days frigid winds hit and make us wish we were bundled in wool and cashmere. That’s where transitional dressing comes in.

The key to surviving this awkward transitional period is through light layering. Swap out your heavy winter knits and coats for lighter knits and outerwear pieces such as a leather jacket or trench. Trade your dark wash denim for a lighter wash, and reintroduce white and color into your outfits.

Ahead, check out 10 mini style hacks to help you survive the winter-to-spring wardrobe transition. If nothing else, they’ll give you inspo and hope that 65 degree days and sunshine will return—eventually.