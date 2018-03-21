10 Chic Ways to Transition Your Wardrobe from Winter to Spring

Spring is officially here—in spite of the snow much of the country has seen this month. The forecasters keep telling us the weather will soon catch up with the calendar, and all we can do is hope they’re right. But even during the prettiest spring seasons, dressing right can be tricky: Some days the sunshine makes us ready to retire the winter coat and live in floral dresses, but other days frigid winds hit and make us wish we were bundled in wool and cashmere. That’s where transitional dressing comes in.
The key to surviving this awkward transitional period is through light layering. Swap out your heavy winter knits and coats for lighter knits and outerwear pieces such as a leather jacket or trench. Trade your dark wash denim for a lighter wash, and reintroduce white and color into your outfits.
Ahead, check out 10 mini style hacks to help you survive the winter-to-spring wardrobe transition. If nothing else, they’ll give you inspo and hope that 65 degree days and sunshine will return—eventually.
Sweater + Skirt
It's time to swap out your pants for a bright midi skirt and layer a chunky sweater on top. The sweater will keep you warm on cooler days, and the skirt is perfect greeting into spring.
Colorful Moto Jacket
Opt for a colorful moto jacket this season. The pop of color will instantly brighten up your entire look—not to mention your winter blues mood. The key to transitional dressing is light layering, and the moto jacket is the perfect piece to throw on at night when the temperature drops, or drape over your shoulders during the day.
Mules
Hasta la vista snow boots! Our favorite spring shoe is a great mule. We love how easy they are to style with any type of outfit, plus we've been dying to show a little bit of bare feet the past few months.
Trench Coat
The trench coat is a spring staple. They're great for transitional weather because they're super lightweight and easy for layering.
Light Wash Denim
Light wash denim has spring written all over it. The #1 item on our spring shopping list is a classic high-waisted pair of jeans. They can be dressed up, dressed down and be worn in any type of weather.
White Sneakers
Spring is all about reintroducing bright colors back into our wardrobes, but let's not forget about white either. White sneakers instantly brighten up a look and are completely effortless and chic.
Lightweight Knits
Trade your chunky knits for something more lightweight on warmer days. These pieces can be used for light layerings or replace your jacket all together.
Colorful Bags
Neutral bags were so winter. Top off your look with a colorful bag for spring. It's an instant conversation starter and will add some new variety to your closet.
OTK Boots Meets Mini
Not ready to bare your legs just yet? Pair your OTK boots with a mini dress or skirt. It's the perfect compromise between warm spring days and bundling up during the winter.
Colorful Tights and Socks
Switch up your leg game and try a colorful pair or tights or socks. They can be dressed up with heels and a dress, or dressed down for around the weekend.
