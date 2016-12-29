How to Take the Perfect Selfie, According to a Celebrity

To take a selfie or not to take a selfie: That is the question (for our purposes here, anyway). And once you have that question answered, another, much more complicated follow-up query comes to mind: How to take the perfect selfie? Sure, you can point the
camera phone at your face and hope for the best, but there are plenty of traps you can walk right into in your quest for a great photo of yourself. What should the lighting be like? Should you smile? Look serious? Smize? And what about the angle? Should it be taken straight-on? From above? From the side?
It’s enough to make you give up and ask someone else to snap a photo of you. And though that’s never a bad idea, if you’re hoping to capture yourself in your natural state, without a friend (or a stranger) wielding your phone from a few feet away, there are lots of great pieces of advice out there straight from the selfie experts themselves—celebrities. We compiled the best of the best commentary about how to take an exemplary selfie, just in time for New Year’s Eve. So—click through the 20 best bits of advice we found from celebs, gather up your BFFs (or just pose alone as you prepare for a big night out) and get your selfie game on.
Kim Kardashian
"A lot has to do with how your crop it. If you don't like something on your body, you just crop it," Kim Kardashian told Jimmey Kimmel.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Zendaya
“Don’t go crazy and bump up the exposure so much, or you’ll become a blob. People want to see your face—you’re beautiful. Find the right filters to enhance what you have going on," Zendaya told Us Weekly.
Photo:
instagram / @zendaya
Selena Gomez
“I rarely get it in the first shot, so it may take a few to get the perfect angle and lighting," Selena Gomez told Teen Vogue.
Photo:
instagram / @selenagomez
Kylie Jenner
"I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like," Kylie Jenner told Refinery29.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
Chrissy Teigen
“If you go through my phone there is like 800 of the exact same photo with just slight angle differences," Chrissy Teigen told Pop Sugar.
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
Tyra Banks
"For those of you who may not be aware, smize is short for smiling with your eyes. To pull off a smize, you'll need to: squint, relax both your lips and eyebrows and then pretend as if a string is pulling up your face from above," Tyra Banks told Yahoo7 Lifestyle.
Photo:
instagram / @tyrabanks
Jennifer Lopez
"Turn around in a circle until you find the best lighting before taking your photo," Jennifer Lopez told InStyle.
Photo:
instagram / @jlo
Bella Thorne
"You can see that all of my selfies end up being from below, like a lower angle. I don’t believe in the high angle above your head. We call it the MySpace angle, just because it makes your head look so big compared to your body," Bella Thorne told Pop Sugar.
Photo:
instagram / @bellathorne
Gigi Hadid
“I always try to go next to windows," Gigi Hadid told Vogue. "Or, if you’re outside, go into the shade and face towards the light."
Photo:
instagram / @gigihadid
Kendall Jenner
“Lighting is a big thing. If you’re not in the right light it just won't work. I’m not into using too many filters, either. I like to keep it pretty natural—or black and white is always cool," Kendall Jenner told Estée Stories.
Photo:
instagram / @kendalljenner
Laverne Cox
“I try to love, embrace and accept myself every day, filter or no filter, make up or no makeup, weave or no weave. Filters are fun but they are no substitute for me waking up, looking in the mirror and seeing the unfiltered me as beautiful and worthy of acceptance and love" Laverne Cox told Cosmopolitan.
Photo:
instagram / @lavernecox
Tess Holliday
“Put the light behind you, make sure your head is blocking the sun. Because then you’ll glow like a little baby angel," Tess Holliday told BuzzFeed.
Photo:
instagram / @tessholliday
Ashley Smith
“I just use X-Pro II and bump up the contrast. I like using two apps for mostly being silly with my pics and putting fun stickers and words on them—Decopic and Pic Collage," Ashley Smith told Refinery29.
Photo:
instagram / @therealashsmith
Candice Swanepoel
"You want to flip the camera around so obviously it faces you. Or if you have extra long arms, you can actually shoot it this way and press the volume button" to trigger the shutter, Candice Swanepoel told Glamour.
Photo:
instagram / @angelcandices
Miranda Kerr
"I always take photos looking up at the camera. It softens your features and is the best angle for the light," Miranda Kerr told Yahoo7 Lifestyle.
Photo:
instagram / @mirandakerr
Alessandra Ambrosio
“I like to tilt my head with the phone because if you just do it kind of straight, it looks like your neck is too thick with your face. So just a little bit more to the side so you can see your chin," Alessandra Ambrosio told Glamour.
Photo:
instagram / @alessandraambrosio
Karlie Kloss
"Great light is key. You want to place the camera a bit higher than your face. I always like to blow a kiss," Karlie Kloss told Yahoo7 Lifestyle.
Photo:
instagram / @karliekloss
Michelle Phan
“Put a piece of white paper under you. This will bring more light under your chin area and brighten up your eyes and face," Michelle Phan told Byrdie.
Photo:
instagram / @michellephan
Miley Cyrus
“I can’t take a serious picture. I’m the worst selfie [taker] because I can’t take a real [one]," Miley Cyrus told MTV. OK, thanks for the tip, Miley!
Photo:
instagram / @mileycyrus
Coco Rocha
And last but not least, Coco Rocha, spoiling it for everybody. “Never take a selfie," Rocha told Pop Sugar. "If you have enough guts to take a selfie of yourself, you have enough guts to ask someone else to take that photo for you and just make it better."
Photo:
instagram / @cocorocha