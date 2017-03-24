8 Tips and Tricks to Help You Style Your Instagram Photos Like a Blogger

Let’s be real, all of the bloggers out there today have some serious skills when it comes to the pro-quality photos they’re posting on social media—and sometimes they make our own feeds look kinda sad in comparison. The good news here? Styling photos like your favorite bloggers is easier than you might think, and you’re just a couple of Instagram photography tips away from an expert-looking page.

Whether you’re photographing your chic outfit of the day, the avocado toast you ate for lunch, or the girly stationery you’re using at your desk, you really can do it just like a fashion blogger would.

Since we all want our photos to look as cool as those of the fashion bloggers we follow, we’re sharing some of the top tricks for how to execute Instagram photos that look professionally styled.

Originally published December 2014. Updated March 2017.