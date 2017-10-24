StyleCaster
Share

40 Chic Ways to Wear a Turtleneck This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Chic Ways to Wear a Turtleneck This Season

by
STYLECASTER | Outfit Ideas | Turtleneck Shopping and Styling Guide
40 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Get ready to say sayonara to your bare neck, because now that it’s full-on sweater weather, we’re planning out all of our favorite layered-up outfits, featuring blanket scarves, cozy sweaters and, of course, turtlenecks. They’re basically a 2-in-1 sweater, since you don’t need a scarf to stay protected from the nippy wind, and (the best part, obviously) is that they’re ever-so-trendy.

MORE: 15 Cozy Rugs That Make Any Space Instantly Homier

You can easily layer a thin knit turtleneck under your favorite summer slip dress, pair one with your suit set for the office, or layer a chunky oversized turtleneck over a dress or skirt for long layers.

MORE: 18 Photos of Celebrities Shopping for Pumpkins Because #Fall

We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite turtleneck looks for the season so that you can pick up some fresh merch and styling inspiration while you’re at it. Click through the slideshow now to shop our favorites.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Flower Power
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
The Red Jumpsuit
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Oversized Turtleneck

Balenciaga turtleneck, $1,150; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
The Minimalist
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Layered Street Style
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Poncho Things

Cupcakes and Cashmere turtleneck, $150; at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Pop of Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
All on the Sleeves

MSGM turtleneck, $410; at 24 Sévres

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
It's All in the Shoulders

Leith turtleneck, $59; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Classic Furs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Glitter Glitter

Carven turtleneck, $390; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Pink on Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Pocket Details

Turtleneck, $69.90; at Zara

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Statement Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Little Black Turtleneck

Turtleneck bodysuit, $59.90; at J.Crew

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Grey + Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Color Blocked

Turtleneck, $79.99; at H&M

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Yellow Mellow
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Let it Snow

Michaela Buerger sweater, $475; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Rainbows

Mira Mikati turtleneck, $425; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Red Rebel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
The Retro Sweater

BDG sweater, $59; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
The Turtleneck Scarf
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
The Slit Detail

A.L.C. turtleneck, $295; at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Pops of Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Wine About It

Tisbury sweater, $98; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
All Black Ensemble
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Light Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Striped

Striped sweater, $425; at St. Roche

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Neutrals
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Long Lassie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Ribbed Sweater

Sweater, $24.90; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Nude Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Teal Team
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Green Monster
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Cropped

Gigi Hadid sweater, $129.50; at Tommy Hilfiger

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Classic Whites
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Suit Sweater
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Tie the Cuffs

Naadam sweater, $395; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Prettily Packaged Beauty Products Made in Pinterest Heaven

17 Prettily Packaged Beauty Products Made in Pinterest Heaven
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall

Promoted Stories

share