40 Chic Ways to Wear a Turtleneck This Season

Get ready to say sayonara to your bare neck, because now that it’s full-on sweater weather, we’re planning out all of our favorite layered-up outfits, featuring blanket scarves, cozy sweaters and, of course, turtlenecks. They’re basically a 2-in-1 sweater, since you don’t need a scarf to stay protected from the nippy wind, and (the best part, obviously) is that they’re ever-so-trendy.

You can easily layer a thin knit turtleneck under your favorite summer slip dress, pair one with your suit set for the office, or layer a chunky oversized turtleneck over a dress or skirt for long layers.

We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite turtleneck looks for the season so that you can pick up some fresh merch and styling inspiration while you’re at it. Click through the slideshow now to shop our favorites.