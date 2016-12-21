StyleCaster
30 Perfect Outfits to Wear With Oxford Shoes

30 Perfect Outfits to Wear With Oxford Shoes

30 Perfect Outfits to Wear With Oxford Shoes
The term “oxford shoes” used to conjure up images of Brits, students in uniform and spiffy grandpas,  but over the past few years we’ve been noticing plenty of fashion’s biggest influencers trading in their stilettos for the preppy footwear. The look is cute for sure — still, it’s left a lot of us pondering how to wear oxfords correctly.

Upon doing a little research, we noticed that oxfords look just as killer with feminine dresses, full skirts and skinny jeans as they do with the menswear they’re usually associated with.

We’ve gathered some seriously chic outfits that look amazing with oxford shoes so you can see just how stylish they can be.

tumblr nemh0vxISC1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

tumblr n2ve6x8KP51qkv30do1 500

Photo: Just Another

gabardina-trench-coat

Photo: Style in Lima

 

tumblr n49vrj5jNW1qkv30do1 500

Photo: APB

5

Photo: Nany's Klozet

tumblr ne79c4Jcbh1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

tumblr nemoedmT721qkv30do1 500

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

0-0

Photo: Nany's Klozet

DSC 2874

Photo: Tiphaine's Diary

ootd11-1 2-6

Photo: Z Hours

tumblr n7lr7sYG9C1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

15461431359 ff016e26f2 o

Photo: My Blonde Gal

themysteriousgirl ro 0489

Photo: The Mysterious Girl

rowenta-for-elite

Photo: Style in Lima

Screen Shot 2014-11-18 at 9.03.35 AM

Photo: Mode Moi Sell

kar-24

Photo: Tomimito

IMG 2506

Photo: Like The Yogurt

tumblr n3jnq71Egx1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

14802030119 6d2730984c o

Photo: Modern Legacy

tumblr nf3al1JOG01qkv30do1 500

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

tumblr ndbxk7hhBM1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Amlul

tumblr n7rtz0FYN01qkv30do1 500

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

tumblr ncwyjxJ5XS1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Dulceida

tumblr ncwuwvbbmI1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Song of Style

tumblr nbtz3qCU9g1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Collage Vintage

tumblr n76tdqQoQj1qkv30do1 500

Photo: The Golden Diamonds

tumblr n4o5w88XLc1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Just Another

tumblr n4b8mwCmqt1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

tumblr n3lbzt5FLp1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Trop Rouge

tumblr n246tlks6V1qkv30do1 500

Photo: Collage Vintage

