30 Perfect Outfits to Wear With Oxford Shoes

The term “oxford shoes” used to conjure up images of Brits, students in uniform and spiffy grandpas, but over the past few years we’ve been noticing plenty of fashion’s biggest influencers trading in their stilettos for the preppy footwear. The look is cute for sure — still, it’s left a lot of us pondering how to wear oxfords correctly.

Upon doing a little research, we noticed that oxfords look just as killer with feminine dresses, full skirts and skinny jeans as they do with the menswear they’re usually associated with.

We’ve gathered some seriously chic outfits that look amazing with oxford shoes so you can see just how stylish they can be.