How to Nail the Dad Sneaker Trend: A Shopping and Styling Guide

How to Nail the Dad Sneaker Trend: A Shopping and Styling Guide

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Every once in awhile a trend comes along (or comes back) that we never imagined we’d be on board with—fanny packs and shoulder pads, for instance—and the dad sneaker falls squarely within that category. You know the look: a middle-aged dude wearing relaxed-fit, medium-wash jeans (or jean shorts), a tucked-in shirt, chunky white sneakers, possibly accessorized by a phone waist clip or sports team hat. We’ll admit that the look doesn’t exactly exude glamour or sophistication.

Yet it turns out that there’s a gem buried within all those nondescript pieces, and that’s the chunky sneaker. When done right, these kicks go with everything from office suits to sequin dresses, bringing an irreverence to an ensemble that might otherwise seem to take itself a tad too seriously.

We did some very official research on how to successfully master the art of the dad sneaker and discovered that it can work with pretty much any outfit. Going to the office? Ditch the heels for a chunky platform sneaker. Date night? Sneakers are the coolest and comfiest option.

Ahead, check out 26 chunky, so-uncool-that-they’re-actually-cool sneaker looks for spring that will help you channel your own inner ‘dad on vacation’ vibe.

The Raincoat Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
Office Approved
Photo: Getty Images
Archlight Sneaker

Sneaker, $1,090 at Louis Vuitton

Neon Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
Night Out Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
Classic 574

Sneakers, $79.99 at New Balance

Pops of Red
Photo: Getty Images
Casual Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
Primary Colors

Sneakers, $590 at Alexander McQueen

Neutral Game
Photo: Getty Images
Dressy Casual
Photo: Getty Images
Neutral Tones

Sneaker, $120 at Jeffrey Campbell

Weekend Look
Photo: Getty Images
Fresh White Sneaks
Photo: Getty Images
The High Top

Sneaker, $150 at Reebok

All Black Ensemble
Photo: Getty Images
The Stretch Sneaker

Balenciaga sneaker, $750 at Net-a-Porter

Spring Time Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Summer Tones

Sneaker, $129.95 at Steve Madden

Street Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
Strappy

Sneakers, $125.97 (was $140) at Nike

Blue Hues
Photo: Getty Images
Cloud Sneakers

Sneakers, $690 at Prada

Power Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Pops of Color

Sneaker, $80 at Saucony

The LV
Photo: Getty Images

