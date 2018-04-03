How to Nail the Dad Sneaker Trend: A Shopping and Styling Guide

Every once in awhile a trend comes along (or comes back) that we never imagined we’d be on board with—fanny packs and shoulder pads, for instance—and the dad sneaker falls squarely within that category. You know the look: a middle-aged dude wearing relaxed-fit, medium-wash jeans (or jean shorts), a tucked-in shirt, chunky white sneakers, possibly accessorized by a phone waist clip or sports team hat. We’ll admit that the look doesn’t exactly exude glamour or sophistication.

Yet it turns out that there’s a gem buried within all those nondescript pieces, and that’s the chunky sneaker. When done right, these kicks go with everything from office suits to sequin dresses, bringing an irreverence to an ensemble that might otherwise seem to take itself a tad too seriously.

We did some very official research on how to successfully master the art of the dad sneaker and discovered that it can work with pretty much any outfit. Going to the office? Ditch the heels for a chunky platform sneaker. Date night? Sneakers are the coolest and comfiest option.

Ahead, check out 26 chunky, so-uncool-that-they’re-actually-cool sneaker looks for spring that will help you channel your own inner ‘dad on vacation’ vibe.