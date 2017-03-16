StyleCaster
How to Shop the Top 12 Trends of Spring 2017 Right Now

If you follow even a few fashion-centric Instagram accounts (and since you’re reading this, we’re going to guess that you do), your feed has likely been flooded since early February with snaps from runway shows, presentations, and backstage at fashion weeks from New York to Paris. Which may explain any recent unavoidable urges to shop. (No? Just us?) Of course, here’s the rub: almost none of what’s just been shown will be hitting shelves until August at the very soonest.

But think back a little bit to September—yes, back when it was nice and warm out—and remind yourself of all the pieces you coveted from the Spring 2017 runways, whether that was Alexander Wang’s strappy, midriff-baring tops, Tome’s ruffled gingham dresses, or Saint Laurent’s bigger-is-better puff-sleeve lamé dresses. Now you finally have a chance to add them—or, if you’re on a budget, pieces inspired by them—to your wardrobe. Go subtle with sporty separates or suddenly-cool-again khaki, or take a risk with larger-than-life ruffles or ’80s-style shoulder pads—whatever trend you’re itching to try this season, we’ve tracked down where to buy the best pieces right now.

In the gallery, take a look back at the top 12 trends of spring 2017—and shop them all today.

Photo: Saint Laurent
Zara Oversized Checked Jacket, $169; at Zara

Photo: Zara
MTV x Marc Jacobs Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt, $1,400; at Marc Jacobs

Photo: Marc Jacobs
Topshop Maggie Cropped Leather Jacket, $360; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Isabel Marant Lavern Dress, $672; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch
Photo: Altuzarra
ASOS Gingham Cropped Cotton One Shoulder Bralette, $55; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Rosie Assoulin Carmen Miranda Crochet Cropped Top, $1,295; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion
Sincerely, Tommy Atala Bustier, $225; at Sincerely, Tommy

Photo: Sincerely, Tommy
Zara Frilled Bralette Top, $15.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Photo: Tibi
Ganni Elmira Silk Top, $225; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.
H&M+ Patterned Dress, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Saks Potts Multi Silk Radish Floral Wrap Skirt, $480; at Avenue 32

Photo: Avenue 32
Tanya Taylor Textured Silk Abstract Floral Amylia Dress, $595; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
Photo: Dion Lee
Ganni Phillips Ruffle Jumpsuit, $240; at Intermix

Photo: Intermix
Madewell Khaki Trench Dress, $138; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
MSGM Ruffle Skirt, $415; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
Pixie Market Smocked Waist Ruffle Khaki Dress, $105; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Sea NY Chino Lace Back Windbreaker Jacket, $950; at Avenue 32

Photo: Avenue 32
Photo: Isabel Marant
Monse The Shoulder Asymmetric Sleeve Silk Top, $1090; at Lane Crawford

Photo: Lane Crawford
Diane Von Furstenberg Asymmetric Sleeve Floor-Length Dress, $598; at Diane Von Furstenberg

Photo: Diane Von Furstenberg
Elizabeth and James Amanda One-Shoulder Ribbed Stretch Top, $295; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus
MLM Asymmetrical Knit, $139; at MLM

Photo: MLM
Photo: Monse
Self Portrait Ruffled Striped Cotton-Poplin Top, $410; at Moda Operandi

Photo: Moda Operandi
Just One Answer Off-the-Shoulder Stripe Tunic Top, $70; at Just One Answer

Photo: Just One Answer
Vetements Stripe Cotton Shirt, $1,030; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Storets Shada Ribbon Shirt, $74; at Storets

Photo: Storets
Photo: Céline
Apiece Apart Cropped Crinkle-Cotton Wide-Leg Pants, $295; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Wilfred Halluin Blouse, $98; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Madewell Pink Coverall Jumpsuit, $148; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Tibi Mock Neck Cropped Rib Knit Sweater, $365; at Lane Crawford

Photo: Lane Crawford
Photo: Tome
Collina Strada Gauley Ruffle Pant, $325; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.
Creatures of Comfort Kuri Top, $275; at Creatures of Comfort

Photo: Creatures of Comfort
Maje Wraparound Skirt with Frills, $240; at Maje

Photo: Maje
Rachel Comey Spark Top, $414; at Rachel Comey

Photo: Rachel Comey
Pixie Market Double Ruffled Sleeve Shirt, $95; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Photo: Jil Sander
Ellery Skyward Bubble-Sleeved Mini Dress, $1414; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion
Loéil Kahlo Top, $113; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil
Mango Linen-Blend Midi Dress, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Style Mafia Honora Top, $129; at Style Mafia

Photo: Style Mafia
Photo: Off-White
The Constant Astad Pant, $98; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
DKNY Pure Cap Sleeve Shirt with Draw Cords, $258; at DKNY

Photo: DKNY
H&M Pleated Skirt, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Tory Sport Chevron Golf Jacket, $175; at Tory Sport

Photo: Tory Sport
Photo: Alexander Wang
ASOS Denim Oversize Shirt with Tie Detail Back, $53; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Milly Cotton Stretch Dress, $475; at Milly

Photo: Milly
The Fashion Club Home 2.0 T-Shirt, $110; at The Fashion Club

Photo: The Fashion Club
W Concept Among A Tie Wrap Mini Skirt, $78; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept
Alexander Wang Bikini Wrap Top with Extra-Long Ties, $325; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang
Photo: Salvatore Ferragamo
Proenza Schouler Lily Print Silk Blouse, $850; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Lacausa Factory Dress, $167; at Lacausa

Photo: Lacausa
Mango Zipped Biker Jacket, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Rachel Rachel Roy Mae Blouse, $89.99; at Rachel Roy

Photo: Rachel Roy

