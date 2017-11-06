StyleCaster
50 Ways to Master the Art of Outfit Layering

50 Ways to Master the Art of Outfit Layering

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

The temperatures are continuing to drop and that means one major thing when it comes to your outfits: It’s time to layer up. While some of you may be layering queens and kings year-round, for others, it might take some extra inspiration and a little push to layer a shirt on top of another shirt, under a dress, over jeans and with a few accessories in between.

Layering requires few extra steps in your morning routine, but we guarantee that it will instantly up your street style game. Also, there’s a good chance that you can even ditch that bulky parka on your way out the door because a couple extra layers will keep you cozy.

So, how do you successfully layer without looking like you’re playing dress-up in your grandma’s closet? Click through the slideshow to see 50 different ways to layer your look—from mixing prints and color blocking to proportional tips and more.

Go Bold or Go Home

Forget any fashion rules you know and just mix it all together! Don't overthink the process, just layer your favorite colors, prints and pieces. It'll create a fun and bold outfit!

Photo: Getty Images
The Triple Threat

A tee, skirt and oversized blazer make the perfectly chic triple threat.

Photo: Getty Images
Dress with the Jeans

Elevate your mini or midi dress and layer it over a pair of jeans for an effortless layer look.

Photo: Getty Images
Layered Up

It's all about the small details! Wrap a scarf around your hair, or add a sock that peeps out at the top of your booties. It's the little things that count.

PHOTO: Freddie Harrel

Photo: Getty Images
The Centerpiece

Add the finishing look to your outfit by layering a corset or oversized belt over your blouse. It immediately accentuates your waist and takes your look to a new level of interest.

Photo: Getty Images
High Street Meets Street Style

Layer a dramatic blouse underneath a simple graphic tee.

Photo: Getty Images
A Touch of Lingerie

Layer a sheer bralette, teddy or lingerie top over a tee for a standout statement layered look.

Photo: Getty Images
The Ultimate Layered Look

The more colors, the more layers, the better. Focus on differentiating in lengths, textures and patterns.

Photo: Getty Images
Who Needs Pants?

Layer a sheer skirt over a mini skirt or shorts, and top off the look with a cropped sweater and button-up blouse.

Photo: Getty Images
Cut Out Details

To transition your pieces with cut-outs to fall or even the office, layer a blouse undersneath and add an lightweight outerwear piece.

PHOTO: The Werk Place

Photo: Getty Images
Red Hues

Leave your layers undone and gather them loosely in a belt.

Photo: Getty Images
Four's a Party

Why stop at two layers? Layer a turtleneck, blouse, coat and fur stole for the ultimate cozy It-girl look.

Photo: Getty Images
Neutral Layering

Double layer a light coat or shawl over a vest.

Photo: Getty Images
Pop of Yellow

Layer a sleeveles or off-the-shoulder top over a turtleneck for colder seasons.

Photo: Getty Images
A Hint of Fishnet

Use a fishnet or sheer top as the base layer to your outfit and then mix up cropped and long layers.

PHOTO: Mimosas & Manhattan

Texture Mix

Layer a long sheer top and a cropped bandeau over a mini skirt of an updated dress look.

PHOTO: Simply Audree Kate

Photo: Getty Images
The Retro Vest

Go back to the classics and layer your white button-up shirt with a knitted vest.

Photo: Getty Images
Belted

Belts can be used as mini layers—add them here, there and pretty much anywhere to jazz up a look.

Photo: Getty Images
Fur Sleeves

Layer mini accents like this leather crop top with a long sleeve, leather skirt and statement coat.

PHOTO: Kela's Kloset

Photo: Getty Images
Light Layers

Use a sheer top as a light base layer on a chilly day.

Photo: Getty Images
Top It Off

Layer a hoodie with your lightweight jacket for a chill street style vibe.

Photo: Getty Images
Maxed Out

Stack top layers with a maxi skirt for an oversized layered look.

Photo: Getty Images
Thing 1, Thing 2

Can't decide between a puffer jacket or a blazer? Why not both! Layer one on each arm, belt together and BAM—fashion week icon.

Photo: Getty Images
Sweater Weather

Layer your oversized sweater with a sheer dress or tulle skirt, and jeans.

PHOTO: Aylin König

Photo: Getty Images
Layer the Accessories

Don't forget about your accessories! Stack the necklaces, bracelets and add a scarf to your bag for a maximalist-approved outfit.

Photo: Getty Images
Oh Oatmeal

Stick to one monochromatic color family to make your layers seem less bulky, and more thought out.

Photo: Getty Images
Business Casual

Revive your suit with a hoodie or statement blouse.

Photo: Getty Images
Blue Hues

Balance out heavy top layers with a simple bottom, and vice versa.

Photo: Getty Images
Undone Layers

You don't have to overthink when layering, add a loose blouse, with an opened button-up and coat. It'll look effortlessly chic.

Photo: Getty Images
The Waist Accessory

Tie a jacket or shirt around your waist as a faux belt and additional layer.

Photo: Getty Images
The Little Black Turtleneck

The easiest way to transition your summer pieces to fall is by layering a thin black turtleneck underneath.

Photo: Getty Images
Pattern Play

Layer an outfit with all one type of pattern. For instance, layer all striped pieces (but don't worry about them all going in one direction or being one size—the variation will be more fun).

Photo: Getty Images
The Striped Tee

A striped tee or turtleneck under your favorite summer maxi is a great way to layer for cooler seasons.

PHOTO: Chelsea as of Late

Photo: Getty Images
Leather + Ruffles

Break up a monochromatic look with an off-setting belt or corset.

Photo: Getty Images
Mix Prints

Mix and match textures, prints and colors when layering becauase it will naturally draw your eye up and down the look.

Photo: Getty Images
Long Layers

Layer a long shirt dress or kimono over a collared blouse and matching pants for super sleek ensemble.

Photo: Getty Images
Dark Layers

If you're new to the layering game, test out the look with all one color. It'll seem super thought out and crazy chic.

Photo: Getty Images
Tulle Things

Layer a sheer tule dress or skirt over your dress for easy chic layers.

PHOTO: Mimi & Chichi

Photo: Getty Images
Keep It Sporty

Layer your favorite sports team tee or jersey with a full track suit and layer on accessories, belts and jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images
Similar Prints

To add dimension and cohesion to a look, layer pieces with a similar weight of prints. For example, pick all small prints, or all large prints. This will make your look more thought through and not look weighed down.

Photo: Getty Images
Pop of Color

When layering multiple pieces, you can choose a statement piece or color to be the star of the look.

Photo: Getty Images
Layer Up

Mix and match colors and prints for a killer street style look.

Photo: Getty Images
That 70's Show

A neutral trench is the perfect layering piece to a bold printed blouse.

PHOTO: The Notorious Kia

Photo: Getty Images
Lace Me Up

Layer a corset top with a tee and add a heavier coat for a great transitional look.

Photo: Getty Images
Two Pants Party

Jeans under trousers? Sure why not! This takes Casual Friays to an entirely new level.

Photo: Getty Images
Preppy Layering

Toughen up your classic sweater and button-up with a leather jacket.

PHOTO: Looking Fly on a Dime

Photo: Getty Images
Primary Color Clan

If you're not sure what goes together, just look at your color wheel. You can mix primary colors like this yellow look with blue and red accessories. It's the perfect start to mixing colors and layering.

Photo: Getty Images
Long Layers

Layer a midi dress over wide leg trousers, and finish the look with an oversized blazer.

Photo: Getty Images
Stargaze

Keep a consistent pop of the same color from top to bottom for a cohesive layered outfit.

Photo: Getty Images
Trench Look

Button up and tie a trench coat over a blouse and trousers for a tailored layered look.

Photo: Getty Images

