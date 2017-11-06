50 Ways to Master the Art of Outfit Layering

The temperatures are continuing to drop and that means one major thing when it comes to your outfits: It’s time to layer up. While some of you may be layering queens and kings year-round, for others, it might take some extra inspiration and a little push to layer a shirt on top of another shirt, under a dress, over jeans and with a few accessories in between.

Layering requires few extra steps in your morning routine, but we guarantee that it will instantly up your street style game. Also, there’s a good chance that you can even ditch that bulky parka on your way out the door because a couple extra layers will keep you cozy.

So, how do you successfully layer without looking like you’re playing dress-up in your grandma’s closet? Click through the slideshow to see 50 different ways to layer your look—from mixing prints and color blocking to proportional tips and more.