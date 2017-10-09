How to Use Layers to Wear Summer Dresses In Cooler Weather

It’s official: The sun has set on summer, and we’ve tearfully packed up all out swimwear and beach day attire. But stop right there if you are in the process of retiring all your cute dresses until next spring, because there are actually some really cute ways to make them work for you in the fall and winter.

As always, the key is to layer—we like ’90s-inspired sweatshirts thrown over collared dresses, thin-ribbed turtlenecks under pinafores, and tights under long, sheer styles. In some cases, you can even salvage old dresses that you otherwise might toss for being too short, too see-through, or too sexy (see: the bandage dress) with a few strategic additions.

Ahead, you’ll find 15 ideas for how to layer your light dresses for fall.

Originally posted March 2016. Updated October 2017.