5 Fast, Easy Ways to Help Immigrant Families in Crisis Right Now

Like many Americans right now, you’re probably equal parts horrified and heartbroken by what’s going on at U.S. borders as a result of Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy. Families are being ripped apart, toddlers are being orphaned from their parents, and in spite of the rage and sadness that might make you feel, there are a lot of actionable, impactful steps we can take to support these separated and displaced families.

Ahead, find five quick, effective ways you can actually make a difference in the face of what might feel like an impossible, infuriating situation.

Donate Money

ActBlue: A great one-stop-shop for donations is ActBlue, which has set up a portal where you can give to more than a dozen trustworthy organizations all at once.

The Florence Project: This legal aid organization is providing free services to detained immigrants in Arizona. Here’s where they accept donations directly.

ACLU: The American Civil Liberties Union has been fighting for the rights and defense of immigrant families since way before this current mess started, and has already raised over $1 million, largely as a result of the incredible work of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

happy birthday A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 14, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

Send Supplies

Want to do something more specific than sending cash? You can also send supplies. Kids in Need of Defense is working with Target to create Baby2Baby, a registry where you can purchase diapers and other necessities for immigrant children. You can also help get needed materials and snacks for kids through Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley’s Amazon wish list.

Support Brands That Give Back

Clothing: Feminist and activist brand Wildfang just released “I Really Care Merch” in response to Melania Trump’s astonishingly insensitive outfit choice when visiting an immigrant detainment center this week. 100 percent of proceeds will go directly to RAICES TEXAS, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

Makeup: The activist cosmetics brand, Lipslut has released a F*uck Trump lipstick in the wake of events. Until July 19, the brand is donating 100 percent of profits to a myriad of charities including the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, and Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

Get Active on Social Media

Another form of legal support, Michael Avenatti (the same attorney who has been all over the news for his work with Stormy Daniels), is working tirelessly right now to reunite children with their parents. Follow him on Twitter for ways to help, including simply tweeting the phrase #SingleStagingAreaNow.

Call Your Representatives

Daily Action is a progressive community you can subscribe to for daily text alerts that give you clear, actionable, easy ways to help whatever cause is most important in U.S. politics—and right now, that’s aiding immigrants. Sign up to get tips on who to call, what to say, and other impactful organizations you can donate to and help make a difference.

Here’s an excerpt from DA’s call to action on June 19: “This is an outrage that Congress must end. Call your senators. If they’ve sponsored the bill, thank them. If they haven’t, ask them to support Feinstein’s Keep Families Together Act. 844-241-1141.” Don’t feel like clicking all the way through? Just call that number.