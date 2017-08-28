5 Easy Ways to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Right Now

Texas, always seen as a big and strong state, is being forced to be extra strong right now—Hurricane (and then tropical storm) Harvey is packing a devastating wallop, and it looks like relief for residents could be weeks away. People have lost their homes and all their belongings, and some barely escaped with their lives (while others, tragically, haven’t been so lucky).

While none of us can make the flooding, rains, and winds stop any sooner—there are some ways you can help, if you’re fortunate enough to live in a location where you’re safe and sound from the elements. Here are five quick, easy ways to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Donate Cash

Donate to the Red Cross: It’s easy; just call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donating to Salvation Army’s just as simple—visit their site and follow the instructions.

Donate Blood

Not only are people injured as a result of the hurricane, but there are also people who would have otherwise donated blood who won’t be able to this week (or longer) because life—and nature—is getting in the way. This is a crucial time to donate blood if you can.

Donate Diapers

If you’re displaced from your home, there’s only so much you can carry with you. Texas Diaper Bank is desperately seeking cash and diaper donations so they can share emergency diapers with families. Get more info and find ways to help here.

Donate Food

Or, rather, money for food. Food banks in the area can really use some cash, because they’re assisting a lot of people who are hungry. The Houston Food Bank, Galveston County Food Bank, and Corpus Christi Food Bank all accept online donations, and that money will go directly toward feeding displaced families.

Get a Puppy (Yes, Really)

There were a lot of pets displaced by the storm, and unfortunately, if they get stuck in shelters for too long, they may not survive. If you can foster a cat or dog (Austin’s no-kill shelter has guidelines), that will give them a home, until or if they’re returned to their owner. If you can’t, you can also donate money or supplies because animal shelters are way are over capacity right now.