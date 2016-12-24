Sex Tips for When You’re Home for the Holidays (Shhh)

If you and your partner are headed to a family member’s or friend’s house and anticipate some awkward sleeping scenarios—bunk beds, trundles, or sharing a room with other relatives, for instance—don’t stress yet. It doesn’t mean you have to go sexless for a week; it just means you need to get a little extra-creative and smart about how you get it on.
Enter these six carefully curated positions that are actually doable in small spaces and short time frames. Sex therapist Marissa Nelson, LMFT, shares her special tips to help you make the most of each on on your holiday vacay (so that if your ten-year-old cousin barges in at the wrong moment, it won’t be too hard to quickly disentangle yourselves and feign cuddling under the covers).
Drill
"Since this position offers deep penetration, with the bottom partner's legs wrapped around the other's waist, muffle the screams by making out and lightly choking one another until you orgasm," says Nelson.
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Illustration by:
Shawna X.
Spoons Modified
"The bottom partner can make this move extra-intimate by wrapping his or her arms around and under the top partner's arm, resting your hands on her shoulder, thrusting upward with a penis or strap-on," says Nelson.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Illustration by:
Shawna X.
Jockey
Put your (or your partner's) fingers on the clitoris and rub it in the same rhythm as your partner's thrusting. You can also put a pillow under your stomach for maximum penetration and G-spot stimulation, according to Nelson.
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Illustration by:
Shawna X.
Pearly Gates
The top partner should move his or her pelvis in a rocking motion to stimulate your G-spot with the bottom partner's hand, penis, or toy, and then in a circular motion for a possible blended orgasm. "The person on the bottom can use their free hand to put over their lover's mouth," says Nelson.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Photo:
Shawna X.
Rodeo
"This girl-on-top position, facing away from your partner, is great for anal stimulation from behind, and masturbating," says Nelson.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Illustration by:
Shawna X.
Scarf
"If you're the giver, take your hands and put them on the receiver's ass while you're pleasuring them," says Nelson. "Have the receiver grind his or her pelvis on the tongue for maximum sensation. The giver can also use two or three fingers at a time to penetrate and stimulate the G-spot while giving oral sex."
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Illustration by:
Shawna X.