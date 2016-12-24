Sex Tips for When You’re Home for the Holidays (Shhh)

If you and your partner are headed to a family member’s or friend’s house and anticipate some awkward sleeping scenarios—bunk beds, trundles, or sharing a room with other relatives, for instance—don’t stress yet. It doesn’t mean you have to go sexless for a week; it just means you need to get a little extra-creative and smart about how you get it on.

Enter these six carefully curated positions that are actually doable in small spaces and short time frames. Sex therapist Marissa Nelson, LMFT, shares her special tips to help you make the most of each on on your holiday vacay (so that if your ten-year-old cousin barges in at the wrong moment, it won’t be too hard to quickly disentangle yourselves and feign cuddling under the covers).