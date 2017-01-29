How to Have Great Phone Sex, According to Adult Film Star Jessica Drake

Whether you’re in a long-term, long-distance relationship or you’re just briefly away from your partner, there’s no need to suffer solo in a cold bed in 2017. Instead, use technology to your advantage and create some memorable masturbation adventures. Not sure where to start? Use my easy tips.

Keep it Simple

Phone sex can be intimidating at first, but it doesn’t have to be a big production. Call your partner at bedtime or catch them first thing in the morning. Lay in bed and tell them how much you miss them and what you’d like to do with them if you were with them.

Silence Can Be Golden

It doesn’t always have to be a running monologue. Let them hear your breath quicken as you get turned on. If words turn to moans, that’s music to their ears.

Get Visual (Even a Little)

Start by taking a few pictures and texting them. They don’t even have to be nudes, but be creative. Wear something they long to see you in, show them their favorite body part. Make sure the lighting is good and the shots are in focus, but don’t use every filter you have at your disposal.

Use Toys or Props

Skype with your partner and give them a show—and then proceed to enjoy some mutual masturbation. Go all the way: Grab some toys and use your favorite lube to get slippery while you’re at it.

Do It Even If You’re Not Far Away

Is your partner in the same room, but glued to their work email or Twitter feed? Send them one of those sexy shots and remind them that there are better things to do with their phone… and then, maybe take some pictures together. POV shoot, anyone?