17 Totally Untraditional, Unique Ways to Hang Pictures on Your Wall

Decorating a new place—or redecorating the one you have—is exciting, but also pretty daunting when it comes to executing design accents, like hanging pictures. Think about it: If it isn’t perfectly straight, you have to re-nail holes in the wall. And sometimes, you just don’t have the creative brain to map out the perfect layout.
Next think you know, you’re overwhelmed, and all your picture frames have found a temporary new home on literally all your shelves, side tables and countertops.
Phew! Did you just get overwhelmed just thinking about it too?
Well, believe it or not, it doesn’t have to be this headache we paint it out to be. We found some cool, totally untraditional ways to hang pictures up on your wall. From using hangers to using clipboards, here are 17 photo-hanging ideas to get you inspired.
Here's something you've probably never thought to do: Use hangers.
Photo: The Style Files.
A Beautiful Mess has an easy tutorial to make this easy hanging rope shelf. Plus, using clipboards is a fun twist on displaying pics too.
Photo: A Beautiful Mess.
Want a quick DIY project? Proper has the tutorial to make these DIY glittered clothespins.
Photo: Proper.
Transform fairy lights into a photo wall.
Photo: Lights4Fun.
Handimania has a super-easy tutorial to make this trendy driftwood photo display.
Photo: Handimania.
Mix and match different-sized prints and piece them together like a puzzle.
Photo: Free People.
Show off your IG photos with this easy project that requires just a frame, string and some clips.
Photo: Little Inspiration.
Sensing a theme? Stringing up your pics and securing with a clipboard clip is a popular option.
Photo: Planete Deco.
In just five steps and a few supplies, you'll have yourself these unique photo wall holders.
Photo: Country Living.
Go wild and stack, layer and stack some more.
Photo: R Deco.
Already have a shelving unit up? Perfect. Homey Oh My has an easy tutorial to make your own DIY fringe photo garland.
Photo: Homey Oh My.