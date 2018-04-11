3 Rules for Finding Your Perfect Signature Accessory

Jackie O. wore oversized sunnies, Iris Apfel is the queen of jewelry stacking, and Audrey Hepburn donned one of the most iconic fashion items in history—the little black dress. These fashion icons all have one thing in common: a signature accessory in their wardrobe. It can be as simple as a piece of jewelry, a handbag, or even a couple items at once, but finding your signature accessory can seriously help shape your wardrobe and personal style.

Personally, I over-accessorize with jewelry. I have rings on practically each finger, and I’m constantly adding new and vintage pieces to my collection. They’re the last thing I always make sure I have on before leaving the house, and they complete each look. I also never say no to a good faux leather jacket. I have over 20 in various colors, prints, and styles, and for me they’ve naturally become a wardrobe staple (and statement). Ahead, we have three steps to help you figure out what your signature accessory is.

What’s Your Unique Factor?

Do you find that you always get complimented about your shoes by co-workers or random people on the street? Is your handbag collection the first thing your friends want to borrow, or is your most prized items in your closet your jewelry? Whatever this “unique factor” is, that could easily become your statement accessory.

What Do You Find Yourself Naturally Gravitating To?

This one is pretty easy—what do you instantly gravitate towards while getting ready? Do you feel like your outfit is practically incomplete without this item, or do you find yourself building an entire look around it? It could be your statement shoes, your must-have bracelet stack, or even a wide brim hat.

What Can You Incorporate in Your Regular Wardrobe?

Your statement accessory doesn’t have to be the same exact item each time—you can build off this accessory. You can wear shoes, a handbag, jewelry or even a scarf pretty much every single day, so these are great items to incorporate as your statement accessory into each look.