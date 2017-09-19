The Anti-Minimalist Guide to Decorating With Rich Colors

Look, I don’t have anything against hyper-minimalist, Scandinavian-style interiors—I mean, their sleek, simple look is inarguably chic—but sometimes, especially around this time of year, you just want a rich-looking space full of saturated hues.
Autumn is less about neons or primary colors and more about slate grays, burgundy reds, and indigo blues; jewel tones and dark, moody neutrals.
If you’re looking for inspiration to help turn your light, airy living room or bedroom into a cozy hideaway for a long winter of snuggling up inside, these 10 stunning spaces and corresponding shopping ideas will help.
You don’t have to commit to painting an entire room a color you might not be into next spring; instead, try a throw pillow, blanket, or maybe consider painting a nightstand or dresser. Use the 20 photos below as your guide.
Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2017.
Skyline Furniture Button Tufted Velvet Chaise Settee, $488; at Target
Picking a single piece of furniture in a bold hue like royal blue makes the whole room feel more atmospheric.
The Jungalow
Burgundy red grounds all the colors around it, making even white throw pillows feel winter-ready.
Woods and Warner
Padma Throw Pillow in Wine, $24; at Overstock
Darker shades of green, like moss or emerald, make a space feel earthy yet glamorous.
John Jacob Interiors
Cirrus Grass Green Sofa, $999; at Article
It's easier to pull off a bright color like yellow when it's a richer hue, like marigold or mustard, and is surrounded by dark neutrals.
Farrow & Ball
Velvet Cushion Cover in Mustard Yellow, $9.99; at H&M
Vintage Distressed Hand-Knotted Wool Egyptian Sultanabad Rug, $2,599; at Gilt
A perfect case of when more is more: This pink rug might be too much in another context, but surrounded by deep greens and a couple of other bright pops of orange and red, it works.
Lots of people like their kitchens to feel light-soaked and open, but this one is a great example of how choosing paint, appliances, or accessories in a deep tone like navy makes the space feel cozy, not closed-in.
Mecox Blog
Carlisle Backed Counter Stool Steel Set of 2 in Navy, $99; at Target
A throw is an easy way to work a difficult color like magenta into a den or bedroom.
Style & Cheek
Make your bathroom feel moody and even a touch romantic with a simple dark gray shower curtain.
Marianne Evennou
Shower Curtain in Dark Gray, $18; at H&M