The Appropriate Earrings for Every Fall Neckline

During my 21 years on this planet, I’ve seen a lot of shit. And among that shit is a whole bunch of people wearing the wrong earrings for their straight-neck dresses. And boat-neck dresses. And sweetheart and V-neck and halter dresses.

Sorry to get aggro—I’m really passionate about my accessories. And I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about which jewelry pairs best with which silhouettes. I just want the wonderful people of planet Earth to enhance their outfits with the appropriate tools, rather than combine accessories in a way that could only be described as haphazard, confused or nonchalant (and not in a good way).

If you’re guilty of this egregious wardrobe miscalculation, don’t fret. I’m willing to leave the past behind as long as you are, too. (And let’s be real: We’ve all been there.)

In attempt to usher us all into the future (or at least, the present), I’ve crafted a guide that should help anyone navigate the intricate world of earring and neckline pairing. Complete with tips, tricks and shopping suggestions, this opus should leave us all with jewelry that perfectly complements every ensemble we’ll be wearing this season. Who knows? It might even inspire a few new looks in your fall fashion repertoire.

If you’re ready to learn but not quite ready to act, there’s a simple rule you can follow: Studs are your buds. In other words, stud earrings are your safest bet. They might not be the fashion statement of the century, but they pretty much go with everything.

But for those of you who are ready to make a change, let’s do this. The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem—and I’m pretty sure pulling out your credit card is step two.