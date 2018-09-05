StyleCaster
Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Was the Epitome of #ShortGirlProblems

Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Was the Epitome of #ShortGirlProblems

Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

At 5′0″, Kourtney Kardashian is by far the shortest of her sisters. (She’s almost a whole foot shorter than Kendall.) And so, as the Kardashian-Jenner’s resident pint-size family member, the reality star has had to come up with innovative ways to make her look taller in group selfies and on the red carpet. Sometimes they work out, and sometimes we know exactly what she’s doing.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 hilarious times that Kourtney was the epitome of #shortgirlproblems. She might be the eldest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but that doesn’t mean that she’ the biggest. (Remember when she dated a guy that was more than a foot taller than her?) There’s no shame in Kourtney’s height—we all have that one short friend. The Kardashian-Jenners might lead unattainable lives, but in the case of Kourtney’s height, she’s pretty relatable.

1 of 20
Kourtney Kardashian

Awkward couple's pictures, but make it fashion.

Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin.
Kourtney Kardashian

Sandwiched between two tall Jenners.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
Kourtney Kardashian

Who else struggles with taking selfies with your hella tall boyfriend?

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images.
Kourtney Kardashian

Neck up. Chest out. That'll make you look taller, Kourt.

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Wildfox.
Kourtney Kardashian

Eyes down here, Khlo.

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage.
Kourtney Kardashian

This is one wild optical illusion.

Photo: J. Almasi/GC Images.
Kourtney Kardashian

Almost didn't see you there, Kourt.

Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images).
Kourtney Kardashian

How nice of you to lean your head down, Kylie.

Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage.
Kourtney Kardashian

When your friend has to bend over to fix your outfit.

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic.
Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie's heels aren't helping.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Kourtney Kardashian

Nice try making yourself look shorter by crossing your legs, Kendall.

Photo: Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Calvin Klein.
Kourtney Kardashian

Raising the bar—kind of.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Kourtney Kardashian

Younes with his head down almost makes him look like he's not two feet taller than Kourtney.

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images.
Kourtney Kardashian

She's as tall as Khlo's shoulder.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010/WireImage.
Kourtney Kardashian

Sisterly love.

Photo: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic.
Kourtney Kardashian

They did the best they could on a red carpet.

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS).
Kourtney Kardashian

If Tristan Thompson makes Kendall look short, Kourtney is pretty much microscopic.

Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin.
Kourtney Kardashian

They're not hiding the height difference on this one.

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around.
Kourtney Kardashian

At least one of them has the idea to lean her head down.

Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Kourtney Kardashian

Night on the town with her much taller baby sister.

Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage.

