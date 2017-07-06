25 Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters

At 5’10”, Kendall Jenner is easily the tallest member of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. (She’s nearly a foot taller than Kourtney!) But while the 21-year-old’s height probably comes in handy to reach high-up shelves or see over heads at concerts, a problem likely comes when she’s taking a group selfie with her sisters and she ends up looking practically Amazonian next to them.
Though the older Jenner sister squarely fits into the realm of skyscraper-tall supermodels, she likely wishes she was a smidge closer to her sisters’ heights—which is probably why she mastered #tallgirlproblems selfie habits like crouching her head down or opting for flats instead of heels. Still, it’s fun to look back at all the moments Ken was clearly in a high altitude than her siblings. Click through for 25 times Kendall towered over her sisters.
Kendall and Kourtney vacationing in Cannes, France in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Khloe, Kim, Kendall, and Kourtney attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 show in New York City in September 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall and Kourtney attending the Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein Jeans celebration launch in Los Angeles in April 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Khloe and Kendall photographed leaving a church in Los Angeles in April 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kourtney and Kendall attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in Los Angeles in March 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim and Kendall arriving at a hotel in New York City in February 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim and Kendall backstage at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall, Kim, and Kylie arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in August 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall, Kim, and Kris attend the Buro 24/7 Fashion Forward Initiative event in Paris in September 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall, Kim, and Kylie arrive the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles in August 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall and Kim seen at LAX airport in Los Angeles in July 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall and Kim photographed in New York City in June 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kris, Kendall, and Kourtney photographed in New York City in June 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kourtney and Kendall seen leaving a hotel in Paris in May 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall and Kim seen in New York City in November 2013.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall and Kylie at a fan meet and greet at the Kardashian Khaos store in Las Vegas in December 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall and Kris arrive the book launch of "Nomad Two Worlds" by Russell James in Sydney, Australia in November 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kylie, Kim, and Kendall attend the launch for "Unbreakable" in Los Angeles in April 2011.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall arrive at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles in August 2010.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall and Kim arrive at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles in August 2009.
Photo:
Getty Images