25 Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters

At 5’10”, Kendall Jenner is easily the tallest member of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. (She’s nearly a foot taller than Kourtney!) But while the 21-year-old’s height probably comes in handy to reach high-up shelves or see over heads at concerts, a problem likely comes when she’s taking a group selfie with her sisters and she ends up looking practically Amazonian next to them.

Though the older Jenner sister squarely fits into the realm of skyscraper-tall supermodels, she likely wishes she was a smidge closer to her sisters’ heights—which is probably why she mastered #tallgirlproblems selfie habits like crouching her head down or opting for flats instead of heels. Still, it’s fun to look back at all the moments Ken was clearly in a high altitude than her siblings. Click through for 25 times Kendall towered over her sisters.