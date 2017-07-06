StyleCaster
Share

25 Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters

Jason Pham
by
1 Shares
25 Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

At 5’10”, Kendall Jenner is easily the tallest member of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. (She’s nearly a foot taller than Kourtney!) But while the 21-year-old’s height probably comes in handy to reach high-up shelves or see over heads at concerts, a problem likely comes when she’s taking a group selfie with her sisters and she ends up looking practically Amazonian next to them.

MORE: This Is How Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Met

Though the older Jenner sister squarely fits into the realm of skyscraper-tall supermodels, she likely wishes she was a smidge closer to her sisters’ heights—which is probably why she mastered #tallgirlproblems selfie habits like crouching her head down or opting for flats instead of heels. Still, it’s fun to look back at all the moments Ken was clearly in a high altitude than her siblings. Click through for 25 times Kendall towered over her sisters.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall and Kourtney vacationing in Cannes, France in May 2017.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kim Kylie

Khloe, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, and Kylie at Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 show in New York City in February 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian North West Kim Kendall Jenner Kourtney

Khloe, Kim, Kendall, and Kourtney attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 show in New York City in September 2015.

Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner Kendall

Kim, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall photographed in Los Angeles in July 2015.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall and Kourtney attending the Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein Jeans celebration launch in Los Angeles in April 2015.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian Kendall Jenner

Khloe and Kendall photographed leaving a church in Los Angeles in April 2015.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner

Kourtney and Kendall attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in Los Angeles in March 2015.

Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner

Kim and Kendall arriving at a hotel in New York City in February 2015.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner

Kim and Kendall backstage at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Kylie

Kendall, Kim, and Kylie arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in August 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Kris

Kendall, Kim, and Kris attend the Buro 24/7 Fashion Forward Initiative event in Paris in September 2014.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Kylie

Kendall, Kim, and Kylie arrive the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles in August 2014.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian

Kendall and Kim seen at LAX airport in Los Angeles in July 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian

Kendall and Kim photographed in New York City in June 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian

Kris, Kendall, and Kourtney photographed in New York City in June 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner

Kourtney and Kendall seen leaving a hotel in Paris in May 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian

Kendall and Kim seen in New York City in November 2013.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenne Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie at a fan meet and greet at the Kardashian Khaos store in Las Vegas in December 2012.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kris

Kendall and Kris arrive the book launch of "Nomad Two Worlds" by Russell James in Sydney, Australia in November 2012.

Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kylie Kendall Kris Kim

Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Kris, and Kim attend grand opening of RYU in New York City in April 2012.

Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kim Kris Kourtney Kardashian Kylie Kendall Jenner

Khloe, Kylie, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Kendall attend the Kardashian Kollection launch party in Los Angeles in August 2011.

Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner

Kylie, Kim, and Kendall attend the launch for "Unbreakable" in Los Angeles in April 2011.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kylie, Kim, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie, Kim, Kendall, and Kourtney arrive at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles in April 2011.

Photo: Getty Images
Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall arrive at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles in August 2010.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian

Kendall and Kim arrive at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles in August 2009.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Styling Tricks We Learned From Garmentory's Capsule Collection

17 Styling Tricks We Learned From Garmentory's Capsule Collection
  • Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian
  • Khloe Kardashian Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kim Kylie
  • Khloe Kardashian North West Kim Kendall Jenner Kourtney
  • Kylie Jenner Kendall
  • Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian
  • Khloe Kardashian Kendall Jenner
  • Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner
  • Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner
  • Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner
  • Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Kylie
  • Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Kris
  • Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian Kylie
  • Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian
  • Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian
  • Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian
  • Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner
  • Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian
  • Kendall Jenne Kylie Jenner
  • Kendall Jenner Kris
  • Kourtney Kylie Kendall Kris Kim
  • Khloe Kim Kris Kourtney Kardashian Kylie Kendall Jenner
  • Kylie Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner
  • Kylie, Kim, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian
  • Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner
  • Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share