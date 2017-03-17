The Kardashians Make an Insane Amount of Money on Instagram Ads

Next time you see a Kardashian endorsing a waist trainer or a fit tea on social media, know this: Their Instagram ads account for a whopping 25 percent of what they take in per year. You read that correctly—according to Michael Heller, CEO of digital marketing firm Talent Resources, the Kardashian family keeps up with their luxurious spending habits by shilling for random stuff on IG. “Sponsored posts are about 25 percent of their income,” Heller told Us Weekly. Damn.

For a campaign to appear on Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram accounts, a brand has to pay a hefty sum. For Kim’s account, the price tag can be up to $500,000 per post, since Kim has close to 100 million followers; Khloé and Kourtney can earn up to $250,000 per post, as they have about half as many followers as Kim. (Let’s face it, people just aren’t as itchy to keep up with Kourt and Khlo as they are to keep up with Kim.)

It’s not all smooth sailing for the Kardashians on Insta, though. Last year, they ran into some trouble when it came out that they weren’t being entirely transparent about product placement.

“We found that members of the Kardashian/Jenner family are engaged in deceptive marketing campaigns for various companies by routinely creating and publishing sponsored social media posts for such companies without clearly and conspicuously disclosing that they are paid representatives or that the posts are advertisements,” Truth in Advertising wrote last year, in a letter to momager Kris Jenner and their lawyer Michael Kump.

As Us reports, the Kardashians amended old posts to conform to social media advertising law. Going forward, they can stand on their soapboxes for gummy vitamins or whatever to their hearts’ content—as long as they continue to be clear these posts are paid content.