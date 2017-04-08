How Kylie Jenner and Tyga Fell in Love

Real talk: Other than Kylie Jenner and Tyga themselves, no one truly knows when the pair first started dating. But we can say this: Even though Kylie’s only 19, Tyga’s 27, and neither one confirmed their relationship until she was basically 18, it’s pretty clear that this stretches way back into the past.

If you’ll allow us to jog your memory, back when Kylie was just 14, she booked Tyga to play sister Kendall Jenner’s sweet 16 party in November 2011. “I was able to book a musical guest for Kendall,” she revealed on a very old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “He’s one of her favorite rappers, and I’m really nervous. I hope she likes it.” Then a shirtless Tyga played at Kendall’s party. Cool, cool.

Though that may have been their first encounter, that wasn’t when Kylie first started crushing on Tyga—according to Kylie. “NOOOO!” she responded on Twitter when someone asked, “Did @KylieJenner get her first crush on tyga when [he performed] at Kendall’s birthday?”

OK, so when did they start dating? Hard to say, exactly. Tyga first appeared in Kylie’s feed a few years later, in July 2014. “Ayyyy,” Kylie noted on Instagram, hanging in a crew that included Kendall and also Chris Brown.

And thus began a long year of are-they-or-aren’t-they, à la Drake and Rihanna or Jay Z and Beyoncé, only Kylie and Tyga (a.k.a. Kyga, if need be) had the whole underage-dating thing to contend with. There was the time Tyga offered Kylie a shot for her 17th birthday in August 2014. (A couple days later, Tyga ended his engagement to Blac Chyna. Their son, King Cairo, was born in 2012.)

And there was also the time Tyga had to tweet about the dating rumors a month later.

And the time (in October 2014) Kylie showed up in Tyga’s feed, along with the note, “Surround yourself with good people. Good hearts, Good souls.” Not doing much for those dating rumors.

Things went on much like this for several more months, until Tyga basically confirmed their relationship on Instagram in March 2015. “Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart,” he wrote. Yeah, there’s really no more denying it after a post like that.

By the time Kylie turned 18 on August 10, 2015, the pair were in deep. Tyga celebrated by posting this extremely not platonic shot. “Happy bday to the dopest girl ever!” he wrote.

Now that Kylie was of legal age, Tyga dropped a new song, “Stimulated”—sorry, “$timulated”—which included the words, “They say she young, I should’ve waited / She’s a big girl, dog when she stimulated.” 😖

Though the pair weathered a lot in their first year or whatever, they stayed together—until their first breakup, which happened without warning in November 2015. A few days later, Kylie Snapchatted herself with Tyga. “Everyone needs to chill,” she said. Back on! Kylie was clear that all was well—”We’re not broken up”—on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month.

Last year, they walked through yet another breakup—this time probably real. But don’t worry: A few months later, her 19th birthday, Tyga got her a brand-new Maybach. If that doesn’t say true love, we don’t know what does.

Thank you baby @kinggoldchains A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 6, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

The last photograph of the pair was on Valentine’s Day this year. In it, all looks well.

But it seems as though all of that has come to an end yet again. They weren’t seen together for a full 10 days, and the breakup rumors began again, though Kylie once told Complex, “We need to be together at all times. We never get mad at each other, we just figure things out.”

If their past make-up-break-up flow is any sign, we bet we’ll see these two together again soon enough. In the meantime, enjoy this shot of the two lovebirds that Kylie posted in honor of T’s 27th birthday last November. “Irreplaceable 🐯,” she wrote. Sigh.