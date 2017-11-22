16 Celebrities’ Cures for Fighting Jet Lag and Counteracting Travel Fatigue

Traveling, no matter where you go, is always exciting, You get to explore a new place, try out different food, and immerse yourself in foreign culture. But with long distance travels come serious jet lag, making your anticipated vacation feel more like a sleepless slog than a fun-filled trip. Even A-list stars like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, who likely fly across the world every other day, experience jet lag.

And though no one is immune to jet lag, no matter how many private jets you board, the more flying experience you have, the more in-tune you are with your body when you touch down in a foreign time zone. This might be why celebrities from Alessandra Ambrosio to Shay Mitchell have come up with their own foolproof ways to fight travel fatigue. To prep you for your next cross-world travel, we rounded up 16 innovative ways the rich and famous counteract jet lag. See them all, ahead.