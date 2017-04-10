StyleCaster
Do You Like It Like Taylor or Rihanna? How 11 Celebs Take Their Coffee

Do You Like It Like Taylor or Rihanna? How 11 Celebs Take Their Coffee

Do You Like It Like Taylor or Rihanna? How 11 Celebs Take Their Coffee
You probably have a standard coffee order when you stumble into walk with poise into your local coffee shop, pre-caffeine. At least, everyone who drinks coffee on the daily—and no, we’re talking about the double-whip Frappuccino crowd, though there’s certainly no shame—usually falls into a routine with their order: Are you more of a latte type, or do you take your coffee black? What about with tons of milk and sugar? How about iced vs. hot? Where you fall on that spectrum might say a lot about you, we’d say.

In case you’re itching to switch it up and need some inspo—or, you’re just feeling strangely voyeuristic—we turned to the stars to find out how they like their java. Ahead, find out what their favorite orders are, so you can stride up to your favorite barista and ask for it just like RihannaTaylor Swift, or Miley Cyrus.

 

1 of 11
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Swift likes a grande caramel latte, iced or hot. And though she may frequent Starbucks, she was not singing "Starbucks lovers" in that song. Even though everyone thought she was, including her mom.

Photo: Getty
Rihanna
Rihanna

RiRi loves iced coffee, and has been known to sneak out for a late-night java drink on her own. Relatable.

Photo: Getty
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Cyrus goes with a grande nonfat white mocha, which sounds about right.

Photo: Getty
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Aniston likes a plain old "cup of coffee" in her morning routine, bookended by some warm water with lemon and "a little coconut oil on Ezekiel whole wheat toast." Same.

Photo: Getty
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale

Hale likes a Starbucks grande, iced, soy latte with two Splendas—and she orders it so regularly that her BFF Ashley Benson even knows it by heart.

Photo: Getty
Britney Spears
Britney Spears

Though Spears claimed that "Passion Tango Herbal Tea is my drink of choice" at Starbucks, we know she drinks coffee too. This looks like an iced latte or an iced coffee with plenty of milk to us. She's also waxed poetic about her love of strawberry Frappuccinos, FYI.

Photo: Getty
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens is known for ordering iced coffees and iced lattes all the time—in fact, she's constantly photographed with iced coffees in hand.

Photo: Getty
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

Lohan isn't discriminating when it comes to coffee—she's been known to grab a plain old cup of joe at Dunkin' Donuts.

Photo: Getty
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Though she can't satisfy her craving year-round, Hadid revealed that she's a serious fan of Starbucks peppermint lattes. "Serious question.. Do peppermint lattes also leave Starbucks at the end of the season?" she tweeted. "Currently emotionally attached & need heads up if so."

Photo: Getty
Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen

Olsen goes for a venti sugar-free vanilla skim latte when she rolls through Starbucks, according to a former employee.

Photo: Getty
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon apparently goes with a grande almond "strong" soy latte. We're guessing that means an extra shot—or two. 

Photo: Getty

