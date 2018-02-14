How Hollywood’s Favorite Celebrity Couples Fell in Love

Celebrity couples such as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan might be tabloid fixtures, but the stories behind how they met, fell in love, and became some of Hollywood’s favorite famous pairs is still a huge mystery to most. Even longtime romances like Victoria and David Beckham started from a run-of-the-mill meet-cute.
MORE: Every Celebrity Couple Who Has Gotten Engaged in 2018 Thus Far
Here, we take a look at the adorable love stories behind some of Hollywood’s cutest celebrity couples. Some of them are hilarious (like the model who slept with her future husband on their first date), while others will make you grab your tissues. Need some swoon-worthy love stories this Valentine’s Day? Take a look at how 15 celebrity couples fell in love ahead.