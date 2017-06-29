This Is How Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Met

It’s hard to imagine a time when Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters weren’t supermodel BFFs. But, in a new interview with InStyle, Bella Hadid reminded us that the fashion “It” girl trio didn’t pop out of the womb and right onto the runway together. They actually met in a fairly common way—and if you’re a 20-something too, you probably met some of your besties in the same fashion.

Like the millennials they are, Kendall and Bella met…drum roll please…on the Internet. Yup. The older Jenner sister and younger Hadid were totes strangers until one of them slipped into the other’s DMs and started chatting her up. But before you get any ideas that Kendall and Bella were frequent Tinder users, the duo actually met on Twitter six-ish years ago—and their millions of followers probably didn’t know a thing. We’ll let Bella explain the rest.

“I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter,” Bella told InStyle. “That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online.”

There you have it, folks. A simple 140 characters and a couple sushi rolls and boom! Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s friendship was born. Bella likely played wingman and introduced Kendall to her older sis Gigi, who rounded out the fashion “It” girl gang.

At 14 and 15, the girls were probably pimply preteens. (Though could you ever be that pimply if you turn out to be a supermodel?) Little did they know that they would go on to form one of the most elusive supermodel squads in history. SMH. Why can’t our DMs be filled with friend requests from up-and-coming supermodels?