71 Photos of Hot Celebrity Dads Just in Time for Father’s Day

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day—apart from buying dad an obligatory cliché present (yawns!)—than by ogling some of the most attractive men in Hollywood who also happen to have kids. From new dads (like Liam Payne) to longtime fathers, such as David Beckham, we’ve rounded up a couple dozen smoking hot celebrity dads to celebrate this holiday. (You’re welcome.)

From boy banders to soccer players to movie stars, have a peek at 30 attractive famous fathers who happen to be pros at changing diapers—at least, we hope so. (Did we also mention there are pics of them holding babies? Yes, get ready for that too.)