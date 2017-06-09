71 Photos of Hot Celebrity Dads Just in Time for Father’s Day

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day—apart from buying dad an obligatory cliché present (yawns!)—than by ogling some of the most attractive men in Hollywood who also happen to have kids. From new dads (like Liam Payne) to longtime fathers, such as David Beckham, we’ve rounded up a couple dozen smoking hot celebrity dads to celebrate this holiday. (You’re welcome.)
From boy banders to soccer players to movie stars, have a peek at 30 attractive famous fathers who happen to be pros at changing diapers—at least, we hope so. (Did we also mention there are pics of them holding babies? Yes, get ready for that too.)
Tom Hardy
'The Revenant' Oscar nominee has two children—Louis, born in 2008 with his ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed, and a 2-year-old with wife Charlotte Riley.
Photo:
WENN
Tom Hardy
"The Dark Knight" star cradles his son, Louis, shortly after his birth eight years ago.
Photo:
instagram / @struck_by_tom_hardy
Idris Elba
The English actor married makeup artist Hanne "Kim" Norgaard in 1999, and they had daughter Isan before divorcing. The "Luther" star also has son Winston, born in 2014, with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.
Photo:
WENN
Idris Elba
The "Luther" actor walks the red carpet with his daughter Isan, who was 5 at the time, at the premiere of "Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls" in 2007.
Photo:
instagram / @isanelba
Louis Tomlinson
One Direction fans absolutely lost their minds (and created an eye-rolling number of conspiracy theories) when heartthrob Tomlinson announced he was having a baby with 25-year-old stylist Briana Jungwirth, who gave birth to their son Freddie in January 2016.
Photo:
WENN
Louis Tomlinson
The former One Direction crooner shares a sweet photo of him cradling his son, Freddie, on Instagram in 2016.
Photo:
instagram / @louist91
Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds and wife Blake Lively welcomed daughter James in 2014, and their second daughter, Ines, in September 2016. The actor took to fatherhood in a big way, dedicating much of his Twitter feed to debatably humorous quips about being a parent such as "My daughter's only 6 months old and already drawing. I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly, it's absolute garbage."
Photo:
WENN
Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and her two daughters, James and Ines, honor dad Ryan Reynolds with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo
This soccer star and certifiable hottie became a dad in 2010 to son Cristiano Jr., but Ronaldo never publicly revealed the identity of his son's mother.
Photo:
WENN
Cristiano Ronaldo
The famous footballer calls 6-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., "his man" on Instagram as the two enjoy a meal together and Cristiano Jr. sports a purple soccer jersey.
Photo:
instagram / @cristiano
Chris Hemsworth
You already know this babe and wife Elsa Pataky has a brood—5-year-old daughter India Rose in May 2012 and 3-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha—thanks to the seemingly never-ending family beach/airport/paparazzi shots that permeate the web.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth
The "Marvel" veteran hugs his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, on their 2nd birthday.
Photo:
instagram / @elsapatakyconfidential
Chris Hemsworth
The "Thor" actor plays superhero with his two sons, who sport Spider-Man and Captain America capes, while Hemsworth flies down the hallway with a Superman cape draped down his back.
Photo:
instagram / @elsapatakyconfidential
Ryan Gosling
Don't pretend your heart didn't explode when your boyfriend Ryan welcomed daughter Esme with Eva Mendes in 2014, and another one, Amada, in May 2016.
Photo:
WENN
Jamie Dornan
The Irish "50 Shades of Gray" star is dad to 3-year-old daughter Dulcie, and a 1-year-od, Elva, with wife Amelia Warner.
Photo:
WENN
Taye Diggs
Hot actor Diggs welcomed son Walker with Broadway star—and former "Rent" co-star—Idina Menzel in 2009. They've since divorced.
Photo:
WENN
Taye Diggs
The "Private Practice" actor lounges on the beach with his 7-year-old son, Walker.
Photo:
instagram / @tayediggsinsta
Taye Diggs
The Broadway veteran chills on the couch with his son, who's dressed in an adorable Spider Man onesie.
Photo:
instagram / @tayediggsinsta
Matt Bomer
Openly-gay actor Bomer has three sons—including a set of twins born via surrogate—with his publicist husband, Simon Halls.
Photo:
WENN
Matt Bomer
The "Magic Mike" star gives the thumbs up as he takes the street with his son, Kit (who was 7 at the time), in New York City in 2012.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tom Brady
The New England Patriot has three (gorgeous) kids—9-year-old son John with ex Bridget Moynihan, as well as 7-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 4-year-old daughter Vivian Lake with supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. #Genes.
Photo:
WENN
Tom Brady
Tongues are out for the NFL star and his son who make silly faces while sporting some some stylish dinosaur sweats. (Where can we get some?)
Photo:
instagram / @tombrady
Tom Brady
The New England Patriots player's little one takes a nap on his chest a Brady takes a selfie of the sweet moment.
Photo:
instagram / @tombrady
Tom Brady
Wife Gisele Bundchen and their three kids cheer on their NFL dad right before 2017's Super Bowl LI, which we hear went well for him.
Photo:
instagram / @tombrady
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
The two actors have been together since April 2004 and are parents to fraternal twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, born in 2010, via surrogate.
Photo:
WENN
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
The professional chef blows out the candles on his 42nd birthday with his two little ones, Harper and Gideon.
Photo:
instagram / @nph
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
The "How I Met Your Mother" star (pretends to?) reads a Christmas to his two kids, as he wears a Santa hat and his young ones sport festive holiday garb. He captioned the post with "#HowWeFamily."
Photo:
instagram / @nph
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
The family of four grab their life vests as they enjoy a day out at sea at a Disney resort in Hawaii.
Photo:
instagram / @nph
Chance the Rapper
In 2015, the hip-hop star and Kanye West disciple welcomed his first kid, a daughter named Kensli with his girlfriend.
Photo:
WENN
Chance The Rapper
The Grammy winner hits back at critics who claim him, his girlfriend, Kirsten Corely, and their daughter,Kensli, aren't a family. Captioning a pic of Chance holding up his girlfriend and his daughter, the rapper writes, "No matter what we are, we're always family."
Photo:
instagram / @chancetherapper
Chance The Rapper
The "No Problem" artist chills on the carpet with his daughter who is clearly busy rocking a slay-worthy lion onesie while taking a phone call.
Photo:
instagram / @chancetherapper
Victor Cruz
Everyone's favorite New York Giant has a 5-year-old daughter, Kennedy, with fiance Elana Watley.
Photo:
WENN
Victor Cruz
While the New York Giants player might be known on the football field, his daughter, Kennedy, seems to be taking a knack for golfing as the duo enjoy a day out at a mini golf park in his homestate of New Jersey.
Photo:
instagram / @teamvic
Victor Cruz
Of course, like the sports dad he is, Cruz also has to teach Kennedy a thing or two about tossing around a football. From the looks of it, the 5-year-old is doing a pretty good job at keeping her dad from scoring on the other side.
Photo:
instagram / @teamvic
Chris Pratt
The buff star has one kid—a bespectacled 4-year-old son named Jack—with his equally famous wife actress Anna Faris.
Photo:
WENN
Chris Pratt
Aye Aye! Captain Pratt and his tiny pirate (AKA his 4-year-old son Jack) lounge on a boat as the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star wears some killer shades and his son sports an eyepatch.
Photo:
instagram / @annafaris
Chris Pratt
The Marvel actor's son keeps it calm on an inflatable raft as his buff dad does all the hard labor.
Photo:
instagram / @annafaris
Seal
Remember when Seal and Heidi Klum were pretty much the hottest couple ever? Us too. Sadly, they've parted ways, but co-parent their four kids, two boys and two girls.
Photo:
WENN
Channing Tatum
Former stripper Tatum is dad to 4-year-old daughter Everly with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum.
Photo:
WENN
Channing Tatum
The "Magic Mike" star slays in a Winnie the Pooh onesie as he takes his daughter, Everly (who might be dressed as Piglet?), trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Photo:
instagram / @channingtatum
Justin Timberlake
The former NSYNC member "flexed" on all the dads out there as he debuted an adorable pic of his son, Silas, and welcomed himself to what he called the "Daddy Fraternity." (PS: The "I Heart Dad" butt flap is too much cuteness to handle.)
Photo:
instagram / @justintimberlake
Brad Pitt
The "Fight Club" star suits up with three of his kids—Pax, Shiloh, Maddox—to attend the premiere of mom Angelina Jolie's film, "Unbroken."
Photo:
Getty Images
Brad Pitt
The A-list actor carries his daughter, Zahara (who was 2-years-old at the time), as the pair head to the playground in 2007.
Photo:
Getty Images
Christian Bale
The famously moody British Oscar winner has two kids—daughter Emmaline, born in 2005 and son Joseph born in 2014—with wife Sibi Blažić.
Photo:
WENN
Christian Bale
"The Dark Knight" star carries his daughter Emmeline, who sports an envy-worthy flower purse and tights, as they make their way through an airport.
Photo:
instagram / @christianbale_
Christian Bale
The British actor takes to the streets with his pre-teenage daughter who scooters down the road in a colorful skirt.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tim McGraw
Country superstar McGraw has three daughters—Gracie, 20, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15—with wife Faith Hill.
Photo:
WENN
Tim McGraw
The country crooner and his daughter sneak in a selfie as they enjoy lunch together in 2014.
Photo:
instagram / @thetimmcgraw
Djimon Hounsou
The two-time Oscar nominee has one child, 8-year-old son Kenzo, with ex Kimora Lee Simmons.
Photo:
WENN
Djimon Hounsou
Right before spending a #happySunday with his son, Kenzo, the male model was sure to snap a pic of the two matching in spiral-printed snapbacks.
Photo:
instagram / @djimon_hounsou
Harry Connick Jr.
The southern king of blue-eyed soul has three daughters—Charlotte, 14, Sarah Kate, 19, and Georgia Tatum, 21—with wife and former Victoria's Secret model Jill Goodacre.
Photo:
WENN
Usher
The "Yeah!" singer's got two tiny tots on his hands, 8-year-old Naviyd Ely and 9-year-old Usher Raymond—both of whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.
Photo:
instagram / @usher
Usher
The R&B singer took his two sons, Usher Jr. and Naviyd, as his dates when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ben Affleck
The "Batman v. Superman" star may have announced his split from Jennifer Garner in 2015, but that hasn't stopped the A-list couple from keeping their family as together as possible. The pair share three children—11-year-old daughter Violet, 8-year-old daughter Seraphina and 5-year-old son Samuel.
Photo:
WENN
Will Smith
Perhaps one of the more well-known celebrity dads on this list, the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star has two kids you're probably familiar with—18-year-old Jaden (who starred alongside dad in the 2013 film "After Earth") and Willow, whose banger "Whip My Hair" topped the charts in 2010. While the Oscar-nominated actor shares the teens with Jada Pinkett Smith, fans might not know that he has one more kid—24-year-old son Trey—with actress Sheree Zampino.
Photo:
WENN
Will Smith
In an Instagram post quoting "Lilo & Stitch (#ohanameansfamily), the actor showed off a shot of his family of four smiling ear-to-ear on the red carpet.
Photo:
instagram / @willsmithphotos
Ryan Phillippe
Two days after her birthday on September 9, the dad-of-three shared a cute polaroid collage of Ava as a toddler making funny faces with her pops.
Photo:
instagram / @ryanphillippe
Liam Payne
The 23-year-old joined Tomlinson in welcoming another baby to the One Direction fam. In March 2017, the former boybander welcomed his newborn son, Bear, with his 33-year-old girlfriend, Cheryl.
Photo:
instagram / @liampayne
Liam Payne
Just a couple days shy of Mother's Day, Cheryl shared a heart-melting polaroid of Payne cradling their newborn son, Bear, shortly after his birth.
Photo:
instagram / @cherylofficial
John Krasinski
In a powerful statement against the exploitation of celebrity children by the paparazzi, the "Office" star took it upon himself to share a pic of his daughter, Hazel, to beat the paps to the punch. "Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!!
#NoKidsPolicy," he wrote in a tweet.
Photo:
Twitter
David Beckham
To celebrate Beckham's 42nd birthday, the famous footballer's four kids put on their best clothes (minus Brooklyn—but a hoodie's cute too) to make their dad feel extra special on his big day. (Of course, Beckham's still in soccer gear, even on his black-tie birthday.)
Photo:
instagram / @davidbeckham
David Beckham
On his son Brooklyn's 18th birthday, the dad-of-four shared a heart-melting throwback of him cradling his son shortly after birth. Brooklyn can be seen crying in the shot as Beckham sports a white tank and a very early 2000s haircut.
Photo:
instagram / @davidbeckham
Daniel Dae Kim
While the former "Lost" star splits his time between Los Angeles and New York, he spends the bulk of his days at his Hawaii home, where he shoots "Hawaii Five O" and lives with his wife and two kids—including a son who was extra bummed at his dad's character' (spoiler) death on "Lost." (Weren't we all.)
Photo:
instagram / @danieldaekim