9 Hostess Gifts That Can Be Enjoyed at the Party

The best hostess gifts I’ve ever received have always been things I can use at the party itself. Planning a big celebration takes a lot of work, and I must admit that I don’t always remember everything on my shopping list. That’s why I’m always so thankful when one of my guests brings a hostess gift that can be used right then and there to enhance the fun feel of the party, whether it’s something we can eat or an object that helps set the mood.
With this in mind, I always try to do the same when picking out gifts for the hostess of any party I’m invited to. There are a lot of things to choose from, whether it’s a piece of serving ware that’ll come in handy for years to come or a special sweet treat like Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates that everyone at the party can enjoy together. Either way, these gifts help the hostess throw the best party possible, so everyone walks away full of happy memories.
A board game
Save your host the stress of planning activities by gifting her a new board game everyone can play.
Photo:
Moritz Schmidt/Unsplash
Mood lighting
A pack of tea lights can be used to set the mood of the party, creating a warm glow.
Photo:
Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash
A new record
Vinyl is all the rage these days, so bring a fun record your host can spin while everybody dances.
Photo:
Emma Frances Logan/Unsplash
Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift box
Party guests will go wild over this Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift box of hazelnut chocolates.
Photo:
Ferrero Rocher®
A cheese board (and cheese)
A new cheese board is always a nice gift, especially when it comes with cheese to be served at the party.
Photo:
Anita Peeples/Unsplash
Sparkling cider
A festive bottle of sparkling cider comes in handy when you want to make a toast to the host!
Photo:
Pexels/Pixabay
A fancy serving platter
Everyone who throws parties knows how handy a big platter is — so handy, it'll probably be used right away.
Photo:
Sasha/Unsplash
A seasonal centerpiece
A seasonal floral centerpiece arrangement can add some color to the snack table.
Photo:
Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash
A homemade appetizer
If your host is making dinner, save them some effort by bringing a fancy appetizer that everyone can share.
Photo:
Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash