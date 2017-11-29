9 Hostess Gifts That Can Be Enjoyed at the Party

The best hostess gifts I’ve ever received have always been things I can use at the party itself. Planning a big celebration takes a lot of work, and I must admit that I don’t always remember everything on my shopping list. That’s why I’m always so thankful when one of my guests brings a hostess gift that can be used right then and there to enhance the fun feel of the party, whether it’s something we can eat or an object that helps set the mood.

With this in mind, I always try to do the same when picking out gifts for the hostess of any party I’m invited to. There are a lot of things to choose from, whether it’s a piece of serving ware that’ll come in handy for years to come or a special sweet treat like Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates that everyone at the party can enjoy together. Either way, these gifts help the hostess throw the best party possible, so everyone walks away full of happy memories.