StyleCaster
Share

9 Hostess Gifts That Can Be Enjoyed at the Party

What's hot
StyleCaster
Post sponsored by

9 Hostess Gifts That Can Be Enjoyed at the Party

by
9 Hostess Gifts That Can Be Enjoyed at the Party
9 Start slideshow
Photo: Sasha/Unsplash

The best hostess gifts I’ve ever received have always been things I can use at the party itself. Planning a big celebration takes a lot of work, and I must admit that I don’t always remember everything on my shopping list. That’s why I’m always so thankful when one of my guests brings a hostess gift that can be used right then and there to enhance the fun feel of the party, whether it’s something we can eat or an object that helps set the mood.

With this in mind, I always try to do the same when picking out gifts for the hostess of any party I’m invited to. There are a lot of things to choose from, whether it’s a piece of serving ware that’ll come in handy for years to come or a special sweet treat like Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates that everyone at the party can enjoy together. Either way, these gifts help the hostess throw the best party possible, so everyone walks away full of happy memories.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
Hostess Gifts for the Party: A board game is a gift and an activity in one
A board game

Save your host the stress of planning activities by gifting her a new board game everyone can play.

Photo: Moritz Schmidt/Unsplash
Hostess Gifts for the Party: A set of candles can be lit to set the mood
Mood lighting

A pack of tea lights can be used to set the mood of the party, creating a warm glow.

Photo: Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash
Hostess Gifts for the Party: Get guests dancing with a new record
A new record

Vinyl is all the rage these days, so bring a fun record your host can spin while everybody dances.

Photo: Emma Frances Logan/Unsplash
Hostess Gifts for the Party: Everyone can enjoy a box of Ferrero Rocher® chocolates
Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift box

Party guests will go wild over this Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift box of hazelnut chocolates.

Photo: Ferrero Rocher®
Hostess Gifts for the Party: Give a marble or wooden cheese board with cheese
A cheese board (and cheese)

A new cheese board is always a nice gift, especially when it comes with cheese to be served at the party.

Photo: Anita Peeples/Unsplash
Hostess Gifts for the Party: Toast to the host with a bottle of sparkling cider
Sparkling cider

A festive bottle of sparkling cider comes in handy when you want to make a toast to the host!

Photo: Pexels/Pixabay
Hostess Gifts for the Party: An extra serving platter always comes in handy
A fancy serving platter

Everyone who throws parties knows how handy a big platter is — so handy, it'll probably be used right away.

Photo: Sasha/Unsplash
Hostess Gifts for the Party: A seasonal flower arrangement helps set the mood of the party
A seasonal centerpiece

A seasonal floral centerpiece arrangement can add some color to the snack table.

Photo: Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash
Hostess Gifts for the Party: A seasonal flower arrangement helps set the mood of the party
A homemade appetizer

If your host is making dinner, save them some effort by bringing a fancy appetizer that everyone can share.

Photo: Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Drool Over These Extravagant Celebrity Winter Vacations

Drool Over These Extravagant Celebrity Winter Vacations
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: A board game is a gift and an activity in one
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: A set of candles can be lit to set the mood
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: Get guests dancing with a new record
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: Everyone can enjoy a box of Ferrero Rocher® chocolates
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: Give a marble or wooden cheese board with cheese
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: Toast to the host with a bottle of sparkling cider
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: An extra serving platter always comes in handy
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: A seasonal flower arrangement helps set the mood of the party
  • Hostess Gifts for the Party: A seasonal flower arrangement helps set the mood of the party
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share