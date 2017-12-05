StyleCaster
9 Hostess Gifts You Should Always Have on Hand

I’ve learned so much from my mom over the years, it’s hard to keep track of which pieces of advice ended up being the most helpful. But one thing definitely stands out: I always make sure to have a stash of gifts on hand to give out for various occasions. When I was little, we always had a closet full of small toys, puzzles and books to give out at birthday parties, saving my mom a frenzied trip to the store. And these days, my stash of gifts comes in handy the most during the busy holiday season, when my family and I are attending different parties.

I always like to give the party hostess a thank-you gift, so I keep a few different things on hand. Whether it’s a box of Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates she can share with the family at the end of the night or a breakfast kit for an easy meal the next morning, these gifts will let the person throwing the party know that they’re appreciated.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: Give your hostess the gift of an easy breakfast
A breakfast kit

Give pancake mix, maple syrup, and a bag of coffee so breakfast is easy in the morning.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: People always need more candles
Candle in a candle holder

I always keep a few candles and holders on hand to give to party hosts.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: Pretty coasters make entertaining easy
Coasters

Make or buy unique sets of coasters to give to your hostess. They're compact and easy to keep on hand.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: The host family can all share a box of Ferrero Rocher® chocolates
Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift box

Keep a few Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift boxes of hazelnut chocolates at home to give out to hardworking party hosts.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: Freeze cookie dough, then bake it off whenever you need a gift
Homemade cookies

Freeze portioned-out cookie dough, then pop in the oven and bake whenever you need a tasty hostess gift.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: A mug and cocoa are the coziest gift
Mugs and cocoa

Make a big batch of homemade cocoa mix, put it in pretty packages and give one with a mug when you need a gift.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: Foodies will love a gift of fancy oil and vinegar
Olive oil and vinegar

Hosts who are foodies will appreciate small bottles of infused olive oil and vinegar given as a set.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: Fancy tea towels make any kitchen look fancier
Tea towels

A set of fancy tea towels can brighten up any kitchen. Buy the prettiest ones you see and keep on hand for gifts.

Hostess Gifts to Keep on Hand: A fancy wooden spoon makes cooking and serving fun
Embellished wooden spoons

An embellished wooden serving spoon is the perfect gift for a hostess who loves to cook.

