9 Hostess Gifts You Should Always Have on Hand

I’ve learned so much from my mom over the years, it’s hard to keep track of which pieces of advice ended up being the most helpful. But one thing definitely stands out: I always make sure to have a stash of gifts on hand to give out for various occasions. When I was little, we always had a closet full of small toys, puzzles and books to give out at birthday parties, saving my mom a frenzied trip to the store. And these days, my stash of gifts comes in handy the most during the busy holiday season, when my family and I are attending different parties.

I always like to give the party hostess a thank-you gift, so I keep a few different things on hand. Whether it’s a box of Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates she can share with the family at the end of the night or a breakfast kit for an easy meal the next morning, these gifts will let the person throwing the party know that they’re appreciated.