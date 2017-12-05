9 Hostess Gifts You Should Always Have on Hand

I’ve learned so much from my mom over the years, it’s hard to keep track of which pieces of advice ended up being the most helpful. But one thing definitely stands out: I always make sure to have a stash of gifts on hand to give out for various occasions. When I was little, we always had a closet full of small toys, puzzles and books to give out at birthday parties, saving my mom a frenzied trip to the store. And these days, my stash of gifts comes in handy the most during the busy holiday season, when my family and I are attending different parties.
I always like to give the party hostess a thank-you gift, so I keep a few different things on hand. Whether it’s a box of Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates she can share with the family at the end of the night or a breakfast kit for an easy meal the next morning, these gifts will let the person throwing the party know that they’re appreciated.
A breakfast kit
Give pancake mix, maple syrup, and a bag of coffee so breakfast is easy in the morning.
Photo:
piviso/Pixabay
Candle in a candle holder
I always keep a few candles and holders on hand to give to party hosts.
Photo:
Daiga Ellaby/Unsplash
Coasters
Make or buy unique sets of coasters to give to your hostess. They're compact and easy to keep on hand.
Photo:
Sarah/Flickr
Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift box
Keep a few Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift boxes of hazelnut chocolates at home to give out to hardworking party hosts.
Photo:
Ferrero Rocher®
Homemade cookies
Freeze portioned-out cookie dough, then pop in the oven and bake whenever you need a tasty hostess gift.
Photo:
congerdesign/Pixabay
Mugs and cocoa
Make a big batch of homemade cocoa mix, put it in pretty packages and give one with a mug when you need a gift.
Photo:
Drew Coffman/Unsplash
Olive oil and vinegar
Hosts who are foodies will appreciate small bottles of infused olive oil and vinegar given as a set.
Photo:
ZaxCon/Pixabay
Tea towels
A set of fancy tea towels can brighten up any kitchen. Buy the prettiest ones you see and keep on hand for gifts.
Photo:
Big_Heart/Pixabay
Embellished wooden spoons
An embellished wooden serving spoon is the perfect gift for a hostess who loves to cook.
Photo:
WerbeFabrik/Pixabay