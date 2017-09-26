Got a Pair of Blue Jeans? Then You Have Tons of Easy Halloween Costume Options

If you’re anything like us, you follow the lazy girl’s guide to finding a Halloween costume. In other words, we’d like a costume to basically materialize out of thin air, but we’d also like said costume to be incredibly clever. That’s not asking too much, is it?

As much as we’re all about throwing on a white sheet with some cut-out eye holes and calling it a day, we think we can do better when it comes to easy, homemade Halloween costume ideas. How? By building it around a pair of blue jeans. We’ve all got a pair, right?

Here are a handful of ways to make those jeans into a legit costume, come Oct. 31.

Originally posted October 2015. Updated September 2017.