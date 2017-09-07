How to Decorate Your Home According to Your Zodiac Sign

If you check your horoscope regularly and think there’s real value in mysterious power of astrology, you probably already know how to dress, date, and do your makeup according to your sun sign. And even if you’re not a full-on believer, there’s something intriguing about learning how to live better based on exactly where and when you were born. Incorporate this knowledge into how you decorate your home is one of the lesser-discussed—but more fun—ways to play with astrology.

We talked to pro astrologers Katrin Haiba, of Cosmic Wave Astrology, and Tali and Ophira Edut, a.k.a. the AstroTwins, and got their tips on how to apply your zodiac tendencies to your interiors. Whether you’re an energetic fire sign, curious air sign, grounded earth sign, or sensitive water sign, you’ll get some cool and helpful ideas about how to make your space an even more sacred haven that’s tailored just for you.

Originally published June 2016. Updated September 2017.