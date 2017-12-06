StyleCaster
50 Holiday Recipes That Will Have Everyone Asking for Seconds

50 Holiday Recipes That Will Have Everyone Asking for Seconds

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Recipe Runner

Whether you’re spending the holidays with your family, partner, or friends, contributing food to any gathering you attend is a must. Giving your tribe an unbelievably delicious dish that they’ll be talking about until next holiday season is an added bonus. These holiday recipes can help you do just that.

MORE: 19 Recipes That Can Help Prevent You From Getting Sick This Winter

If you’re not hosting this year, everyone will appreciate you bringing a sweet dessert such as eggnog fudge or a savory appetizer of sweet and spicy cranberry cocktail meatballs. On the other hand, if you’re having everyone over to your place this season, cooking a damn good meal will have everyone’s mouths watering and begging you to make it again soon.

Read to get some inspiration before the big day? Click through the gallery ahead and start bookmarking your favorites.

1 of 50
Holiday recipes to try this season:Ricotta and Prosciutto Cracker Appetizer

Ricotta and Prosciutto Cracker Appetizer

Photo: Seasonly Creations
Holiday recipes to try this season:Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

Photo: Inspired Dreamer
Holiday recipes to try this season: Bacon Parmesan Gougeres

Bacon Parmesan Gougeres

Photo: Rasa Malaysia
Holiday recipes to try this season: Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs

Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs

Photo: The Cookie Rookie
Holiday recipes to try this season: Brie, Apple, and Honey Crostini

Brie, Apple, and Honey Crostini

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
Holiday recipes to try this season: Cranberry, Pecan and Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Bites

Cranberry, Pecan and Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Bites

Photo: Recipe Runner
Holiday recipes to try this season: Warm Gruyere, Bacon and Caramelized Onion Dip

Warm Gruyere, Bacon and Caramelized Onion Dip

Photo: Garnish with Lemon
Holiday recipes to try this season: Spinach and Artichoke Dip Stuffed Garlic Bread

Spinach and Artichoke Dip Stuffed Garlic Bread

Photo: Host the Toast
Holiday recipes to try this season: Brie and Fig Crostini

Brie and Fig Crostini

Photo: Chew Out Loud
Holiday recipes to try this season: Caprese Christmas Wreath

Caprese Christmas Wreath

Photo: Cafe Delites
Holiday recipes to try this season: Perfect Holiday Cheese Board

Perfect Holiday Cheese Board

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
Holiday recipes to try this season: Christmas Tree Cheese Board

Christmas Tree Cheese Board

Photo: Home is Where the Boat Is
Holiday recipes to try this season: Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Mayo Dip

Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Mayo Dip

Photo: Savory Tooth
Holiday recipes to try this season: Chicken Cranberry Brie Tartlets

Chicken Cranberry Brie Tartlets

Photo: Lemon Tree Dwelling
Holiday recipes to try this season: French Onion Tartlets

French Onion Tartlets

Photo: Girl Versus Dough
Holiday recipes to try this season: Garlic Herb Roasted Shrimp with Homemade Cocktail Sauce

Garlic Herb Roasted Shrimp with Homemade Cocktail Sauce

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats
Holiday recipes to try this season: Parmesan Roasted Green Beans

Parmesan Roasted Green Beans

Photo: Lemon Tree Dwelling
Holiday recipes to try this season: Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole

Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole

Photo: Dinner at the Zoo
Holiday recipes to try this season: Garlic Rosemary Beef Tenderloin Roast

Garlic Rosemary Beef Tenderloin Roast

Photo: Steele House Kitchen
Holiday recipes to try this season: Classic Potato Kugel

Classic Potato Kugel

Photo: My Jewish Learning
Holiday recipes to try this season: Honey Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots

Honey Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots

Photo: Eat Well 101
Holiday recipes to try this season: Parmesan Duchess Potatoes

Parmesan Duchess Potatoes

Photo: Striped Spatula
Holiday recipes to try this season: Garlic Rosemary Chicken with Cranberries

Garlic Rosemary Chicken with Cranberries

Photo: The Mediterranean Dish
Holiday recipes to try this season:Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls

Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls

Photo: The Recipe Rebel
Holiday recipes to try this season: Pomegranate, Pear, Pecan and Brie Salad

Pomegranate, Pear, Pecan and Brie Salad

Photo: Five Heart Home
Holiday recipes to try this season: Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Mushrooms and White Wine Cream Sauce

Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Mushrooms and White Wine Cream Sauce

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
Holiday recipes to try this season: Creamy Maple Brie and Cheddar Apple Soup

Creamy Maple Brie and Cheddar Apple Soup

Photo: Closet Cooking
Holiday recipes to try this season: Perfect Prime Rib Roast Family Recipe

Perfect Prime Rib Roast Family Recipe

Photo: The Woks of Life
Holiday recipes to try this season: Cheddar Green Bean Casserole

Cheddar Green Bean Casserole

Photo: Healthy Seasonal Recipes
Holiday recipes to try this season: Hasselback Butternut Squash

Hasselback Butternut Squash

Photo: The Healthy Foodie
Holiday recipes to try this season: Cheddar Bay Drop Biscuits

Cheddar Bay Drop Biscuits

Photo: Red Star
Holiday recipes to try this season: Cranberry Orange Meatballs

Cranberry Orange Meatballs

Photo: Sugar and Soul
Holiday recipes to try this season:Roasted Garlic Butter Mushrooms

Roasted Garlic Butter Mushrooms

Photo: Dinner then Dessert
Holiday recipes to try this season: Salad with Goat Cheese, Pears, Candied Pecans and Maple Balsamic Dressing

Salad with Goat Cheese, Pears, Candied Pecans and Maple Balsamic Dressing

Photo: Two Healthy Kitchens
Holiday recipes to try this season: Gluten Free Potato Latkes

Gluten Free Potato Latkes

Photo: Gluten Free Homestead
Holiday recipes to try this season: Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow and Pecan Streusel

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow and Pecan Streusel

Photo: Celebrating Sweets
Holiday recipes to try this season: Oven Fried Potato Latkes

Oven Fried Potato Latkes

Photo: Once Upon a Chef
Holiday recipes to try this season: Peppermint Oreo Truffles

Peppermint Oreo Truffles

Photo: Two Twenty One
Holiday recipes to try this season: Pumpkin Coffee Cake

Pumpkin Coffee Cake

Photo: Oh My Goodness Chocolate Desserts
Holiday recipes to try this season: Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

Photo: Number 2 Pencil
Holiday recipes to try this season: Funfetti Shortbread Bites

Funfetti Shortbread Bites

Photo: Cooking Classy
Holiday recipes to try this season: Homemade Peppermint Patties

Homemade Peppermint Patties

Photo: Mel's Kitchen Cafe
Holiday recipes to try this season:Mini Strawberry Pies Recipes

Mini Strawberry Pies Recipes

Photo: Carlsbad Craving
Holiday recipes to try this season: Cannoli Bites

Cannoli Bites

Photo: Cooking Classy
Holiday recipes to try this season: Germany Lekach

Germany Lekach

Photo: 196 Flavors
Holiday recipes to try this season: Jewish Apple Cake

Jewish Apple Cake

Photo: Brown Eyed Baker
Holiday recipes to try this season: Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles

Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
Holiday recipes to try this season: Eggnog Fudge

Eggnog Fudge

Photo: Shugary Sweets
Holiday recipes to try this season: Gingerbread Cheesecake Dip

Gingerbread Cheesecake Dip

Photo: Food Folks and Fun
Holiday recipes to try this season: Three Ingredient Peppermint Oreo Fudge

Three Ingredient Peppermint Oreo Fudge

Photo: The Gunny Sack

