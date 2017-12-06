50 Holiday Recipes That Will Have Everyone Asking for Seconds

Whether you’re spending the holidays with your family, partner, or friends, contributing food to any gathering you attend is a must. Giving your tribe an unbelievably delicious dish that they’ll be talking about until next holiday season is an added bonus. These holiday recipes can help you do just that.

If you’re not hosting this year, everyone will appreciate you bringing a sweet dessert such as eggnog fudge or a savory appetizer of sweet and spicy cranberry cocktail meatballs. On the other hand, if you’re having everyone over to your place this season, cooking a damn good meal will have everyone’s mouths watering and begging you to make it again soon.

Read to get some inspiration before the big day? Click through the gallery ahead and start bookmarking your favorites.