60 Chic Holiday Party Outfits That Don’t Involve a Dress

We don’t have anything against a party dresses—there’s a reason they’re a go-to for special occasions. But lately, we’ve been seeing more creative ways to dress up and add fancy touches to a look without wearing an actual dress. Street style standouts often opt for jumpsuits, crop tops, and tuxedo pants, or fabrics like velvet and silk to give an outfit an extra je ne sais quoi that a party requires.

Whether you try a velvet wide-leg jumpsuit (we’re obsessed) or a tailored two-piece suit sans shirt, going-out outfits can be just as show-stopping without a dress. This holiday season, we dare you to leave your favorite sparkly number on its hanger—just once—and rotate in something a little different. Ahead, get all the street style and shopping ideas you need to dress to the nines for any seasonal soirée.