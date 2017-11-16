StyleCaster
40 Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holiday Season Extra-Sparkly

40 Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holiday Season Extra-Sparkly

STYLECASTER | Holiday Home Items | Decor, Dishware, Glassware, More
Decorating your space for the holidays can be a lot of fun, but it can also be overwhelming. Trying to navigate the endless options of gold, silver, glitter, and tinsel-covered everything can leave your head spinning. But, at the end of the day, most of us do want to give our homes a little something special during the season (to combat the long, dark days of winter, if nothing else). That’s where we come in.

MORE: 50 Beauty Products That Will Sell Out Fast This Holiday Season

We scoured digital retailers to curate this guide, featuring 40 of the best, prettiest, and chicest items out there—whether your holiday style is glitter galore or a mix of modern metallics, we’ve got you covered.  In the market for a festive throw pillow? Done. Want to update your tablescape with some pretty dishes? No problem. Need a fresh take on a menorah? Yeah, we’ve got that, too.

So. happy shopping, happy decorating, and happy holidays!

 

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Mini pop bowl

Mini pop bowl, $895; at Kelly Wearstler

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Glitter pillar candles

Glitter pillar candles, $19.95; at Z Gallerie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Salon monogram flute

Salon monogram flute, $14; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Versailles glassware set

Versailles glassware set, $128; at Jonathan Adler

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Hand painted blood orange porcelain dinner + salad plate se

Hand painted blood orange porcelain dinner + salad plate set, $70; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Coral gold napkin ring

Coral gold napkin ring, $18; at Jung Lee

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Floral fauna taper holder

Floral fauna taper holder, $36-$138; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Sauce bowl with gold mistletoe handle

Sauce bowl with gold mistletoe handle, $44.90; at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Sterling beaded coaster set

Sterling beaded coaster set of 4, $19.80; at Z Gallerie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Starlight coupe glass

Starlight coupe glass, $14.95; at Crate & Barrel

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Chilewich pressed petal placemat

Chilewich pressed petal placemat, $12.50; at Bloomingdale’s

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Claro candleholders

Claro candleholders, set of 3, $350; at The Citizenry

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | LED glitter wreath

LED glitter wreath, $85; at Z Gallerie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Nicole blue highball glasses

Nicole blue highball glasses, set of 6, $260; at Jung Lee

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Agate tray

Agate tray, $149; at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Blair gold rim martini glass

Blair gold rim martini glass, set of 4, $38; at Pottery Barn

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | White and gold candles

White and gold candles, $39-$54; at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Canaan menorah

Canaan menorah, $198; at Jonathan Adler

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Gala double old-fashioned glass

Gala double old-fashioned glass, $9.95; at Crate & Barrel

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Cedar living letter

Cedar living letter, $49; at Mark & Graham

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Avondale bowl

Avondale bowl, $89.95; at Z Gallerie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Sequins teardrop pillow cover

Sequins teardrop pillow cover, $69; at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Linea ice oro 5-pc flatware set

Linea ice oro 5-pc flatware set, $165; at Kelly Wearstler

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Stag etched double old fashioned glass

Stag etched double old fashioned glass, set of 4, $40; at Pottery Barn

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Light up garland

Light up garland, $39; at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Get Cozy handmade fabric banner

Get Cozy handmade fabric banner, $84; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Handblown wine glass

Handblown wine glass, $16; at Globein

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Flash glass trees

Flash glass trees, $19.95-$49.95; at Crate & Barrel

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Fortuny piumette canape plates

Fortuny piumette canape plates, set of 4, $195; at Jung Lee

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Ice cream dish with star pattern

Ice cream dish with star pattern, $14.90; at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Gilded botany dinner plate

Gilded botany dinner plate, $24; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | La Piedra coasters

La Piedra coasters, set of 6, $75; at The Citizenry

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Scalloped Capiz hurricane large

Scalloped Capiz hurricane large, $98; at Serena & Lily

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Lustered wine glass

Lustered wine glass, $14; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Forest print tea towels

Forest print tea towels, set of 2, $15.90; at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Diamond decanter

Diamond decanter, $39.95; at Z Gallerie

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Silver bubbled glass candle holders

Silver bubbled glass candle holders, $9.95-$29.95; at Crate & Barrel

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Aspen plaid mug

Aspen plaid mug, $14.99; at Wayfair

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Chalkboard menorah

Chalkboard menorah, $45; at Etsy

STYLECASTER | Festive Home Items That Will Make Your Holidays Even Sparklier | Nejma coffee mug

Nejma coffee mug, $15; at Globein

