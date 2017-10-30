StyleCaster
20 Chic and Non-Cheesy Winter Décor Ideas

Photo: Bolig

I know, I know—Halloween is barely upon us, yet here we are, obsessing about how to decorate for Christmas this year. In fact, my boyfriend and I have already commenced fighting over how to handle the décor in our shared apartment for the holidays.

The main argument? I want a tree, and he doesn’t. He’s anti all things holiday, especially if they’re sentimental or superficial. I’m also not even remotely religious—the holidays are a secular tradition for me, a sentimental time that gives us an excuse to spend time cozying up inside with our loved ones and also eat, drink, and party. What’s not to like about that?

Whether you’re atheist, Christian, or Jewish, if you’re like me and enjoy having a bit of sparkle around you during what can otherwise be a blah time of year, you’ll draw inspiration from these ideas. While some do include trees and the occasional whimsical reindeer, most are a festive way of celebrating winter. Think spruce branches, lots of candles, and plenty of gold and silver accents.

Check out these 20 super-pretty and sophisticated holiday décor ideas. If anything will convince my S.O. to soften up and let me decorate, it’s these chic touches.

Photo: StyleCaster

Photo: Femina

Photo: Femina

Photo: Dreamy Whites

Photo: Femina

Photo: Vibeke Design

Photo: Skonahem

Photo: Bolig

Photo: Almost Makes Perfect

Photo: Femina

Photo: Jelanie Shop

Photo: Femina

Photo: Dreamy Whites

Photo: 100 Layer Cake

Photo: Monika Hibbs

Photo: Dreamy Whites

Photo: 100 Layer Cake

Photo: Apartment 34

Photo: Mansikkamaki

Photo: Inspired by This

