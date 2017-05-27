Hilary Duff’s Style Evolution: Then and Now

Once upon a time, Hilary Duff’s name was known only because of “Lizzie McGuire.” As in—old photos of her refer to her as “Hilary Duff of ‘Lizzie McGuire.’” These days, she definitely doesn’t need a preface or any kind of introduction at all—we all know exactly who she is. But that certainly hasn’t always been the case. Oh, you know what else has really changed and evolved over the years? Her style.

Indeed, those old Lizzie McGuire”–era photos of Duff are full of some interesting fashion choices—there was, for example, the frilly pink party dress. There was also the coat with basically a feather boa attached. Suffice it to say that things have not always gone super well for Duff when she got dressed in the morning. But all that has changed—Duff always looks put together AF these days—so we took a minute to go back in time to remember where Duff came from, and how far she’s come. Ahead, enjoy H-Duff’s style evolution, from back in 2001 until now.