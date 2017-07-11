Hilary Duff Was Spotted Making Out with Some Dude and We’re So Here for It

Hilary Duff has come a long way from her “Lizzie McGuire” days. Once the on-screen awkward preteen who had spaghetti thrown at her and begged her mom to go bra shopping, the 29-year-old has blossomed into a star not only beloved by #90skids, but also by tons of suitors. (Cue “The Bachelorette” rumors!)

Because the “Younger” star is legit the coolest girl on the planet (and because Hollywood is a town made up of larger-than-life dating rumors), of course the actress would land herself in a “Oh my god, is that Hilary Duff’s new boyfriend?” speculation circuit sooner or later. The man in question? Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting, who the former Disney Channel star was spotted getting cozy with over the weekend in Malibu, California.

Per photographs of Sandvik and Duff’s weekend rendezvous, the two played in the ocean, cracked open a couple beers, surfed, and, oh yeah, made out about a bajillion times.

“They were in Malibu Saturday and Sunday. They played cards on the beach, hugged and kissed each other a lot. They were both very friendly and talked with everyone,” a source told E! News.

Look, we weren’t born yesterday. In this day and age, making out can mean anything. Plus, it’s not like Sandvik was the first person Duff’s been spotted locking lips with since divorcing her then-husband Mike Comrie in 2014. In the past year, Duff has had two short-lived romances. She dated her personal trainer, Jason Walsh, for five months before splitting in December. After that, she was linked to songwriter Matthew Kona for a hot second before going their separate ways in April.

Regardless if Sandvik is Duff’s *new boyfriend* or not, she’s a grown woman and can do whatever the F she wants. If she wants to frolic in the ocean with some hot CEO, so be it. We don’t blame her. But maybe you could pass our number to a few of your other hot CEO friends, Hilary.