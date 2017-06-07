Hilary Duff’s Butt May Have Just Broken the Internet

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
The Internet broke after a new picture of Hilary Duff and her butt looking fit AF emerged. [Cosmo]
Selena Gomez freed the nipple for date night. [Marie Claire]
New Yorkers troll the subway’s new rule for dogs on trains. [Cosmo]
Amber Heard’s new hair color matches her spilt wine. [Allure]
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter is cooler than they are. [Bustle]
MORE: You Need to See Selena Gomez’s Insane NSFW Smokey Eye
If you thought walking in a miniskirt was hard, check out this record-breaking “American Ninja Warrior.” [Marie Claire]
Rihanna retaliates against body-shamers by wearing a see-through top. [HuffPo]
This consignment retailer is raking in funding by the tens of millions—and you probably haven’t even heard of them. [Fashionista]
Obama and Justin Trudeau went on the cutest dinner date. [Daily Beast]