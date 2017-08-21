Lazy Women Will Love Heidi Klum’s Nightly Hack For Perky Boobs

With 13 years as a Victoria’s Secret angel and her own lingerie line, Heidi Klum Intimates, it’s fair to say that Heidi Klum knows her shit when it comes to the subject of boobs. So when the 44-year-old supermodel divulged her favorite strategy to keep her own breasts looking their best in a new interview with Us Weekly, the women in this office were definitely paying attention.

Along with learning that the “Project Runway” host is a “G-string kind of girl,” we also learned that Klum hasn’t gone to bed braless in over 10 years. The mom of four is so passionate about sleeping in a bra that she’s already instilled the habit in her 13-year-old daughter, Helene.

“I do believe that when you wear a bra to bed it keeps your boobs more in place and that they will look good for a longer time,” Klum said. “I started doing that 10 years ago maybe and now my 13-year-old daughter is doing it too! She has a little sports bra that she wears to bed.”

In addition to sleeping in a bra, Klum admits she’s kind of obsessed with running to keep her body in shape.

“I go through phases when I’ll be running, running, running all of the time and I feel my best when I run because everything is just tighter,” Klum said. “You see a difference when you slack on it. Things change, especially when you get older.”

Running might be healthy AF, but it also requires tons of energy, whereas the nighttime bra trick requires literally no energy—it happens while you’re sleeping. For that reason alone, we’re guessing plenty of women will be trying Heidi’s hack.