15 Healthy Stoner Snacks That Get the Job Done

Next time your appetite gets a pot-induced boost, skip the greasy Seamless order and make like a high-functioning cook (see what I did there?). Whether you like to mess around in the kitchen while you’re blazed—or prefer to make and then bake (probably a slightly safer idea), there’s a recipe out there for you.
As for what makes an ideal stoner snack? Think fresh flavors, interesting textures, and ingredients that aren’t too heavy because, well, empty calories.
Here, I found 15 ridiculously easy-to-make mini-meals that meet those requirements—a good thing, since I doubt you’ll be stopping after a few bites.
Originally published March 2016. Updated September 2017.
You can shovel down a whole bowl of this spicy-sweet Brown Sugar Sriracha Sesame Popcorn without that gross buttery hangover you get from the movie theater stuff.
Recipe: How Sweet Eats
Try not finishing the whole batch of this tangy tzatziki with (five bags) of whole-wheat pita. Wait, you're a stoner who watches her carbs? Go HAM on chopped veggies instead.
Recipe: Flourishing Foodie
Almonds: Normally meh, but these zesty ones pan-roasted in chili, lime, and cilantro will blow your cloudy mind.
Recipe: Creme de la Crumb
Avocado toast always wins, but this strawberry bruschetta version will make you wonder why you didn’t think of it sooner.
Recipe: Dishing up the Dirt
Fries are great when you’re sober, but THE BEST THING EVER when you’re stoned. Try this Crispy Baked Sweet Potato recipe, and upgrade basic ketchup to Garlic Avocado Aioli.
Recipe: With Food and Love
Crispy, colorful, and loaded with veggies and cheese. Can we get a stoner amen for these Healthy Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos?
Recipe: Pinch of Yum
Lime juice + maple syrup + chili powder = the least geriatric fruit salad you’ve ever eaten.
Recipe: Minimalist Baker
The kind you get at the gas station will seem tragic after you whip up this homemade Tequila Lime Chex Mix.
Recipe: Gimme Some Oven
If you’re up for a culinary challenge, try upgrading Tostitos to homemade Plantain Chips and swap the Sabra for your own Guacamole.
Recipe: Flourishing Foodie
We never thought we’d find a snack to rival the salt-and-vinegary goodness of Cape Cod chips—but these roasted chickpeas totally do.
Recipe: A Beautiful Plate
This veggie pepperoni pizza on cauliflower crust takes an hour, so snack while you bake, or light up right before the pie comes out all golden and bubbly. (#WorthIt.)
Recipe: How Sweet It Is
OK, so a bacon grilled cheese isn’t exactly the pinnacle of health, but this one has peaches and basil, dudes! Still beats a Big Mac.
Recipe: Amanda K. By the Bay
Do your munchies lean sweet? Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Popcorn beats a whole box of Pop Tarts.
Recipe: Green Kitchen Stories
These Vegan Oven Fried Parmesan Zucchini Crisps will slay those Doritos.
Recipe: Veganosity
cravings.
We’ll house cheese in all its forms, but especially when it’s melted with spinach & artichoke dip in parmesan cups.
Recipe: Diethood