15 Healthy Stoner Snacks That Get the Job Done

Next time your appetite gets a pot-induced boost, skip the greasy Seamless order and make like a high-functioning cook (see what I did there?). Whether you like to mess around in the kitchen while you’re blazed—or prefer to make and then bake (probably a slightly safer idea), there’s a recipe out there for you.

As for what makes an ideal stoner snack? Think fresh flavors, interesting textures, and ingredients that aren’t too heavy because, well, empty calories.

Here, I found 15 ridiculously easy-to-make mini-meals that meet those requirements—a good thing, since I doubt you’ll be stopping after a few bites.

Originally published March 2016. Updated September 2017.