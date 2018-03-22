These Healthy Spring Lunches Will Blow Away Your Usual Takeout

With winter (hopefully) on its way out, it’s time to spring-ify your meal plan. Making seasonal recipes means using all the best fresh produce that’s ripe now, like asparagus, artichokes, and avocado, while also keeping the rest of your meal healthy—high-protein, high in healthy fats, and full of nutritious whole grains.

From quinoa bowls and pasta dishes to filling and flavorful salads, these recipes will give you energy and have you at the top of your game for any goals or projects you have on the agenda this season. Ahead, click through to find your new go-to good-for-you spring meal.