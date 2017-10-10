20 Healthy Sandwiches and Wraps That Make Weekday Lunches NBD

It’s more than a little depressing to forget (or just be too lazy to make) your lunch at home, get caught up in work meetings and deadlines until 2 or 3 in the afternoon, and then be forced by hanger pangs to go out and pay for an overpriced-yet-mediocre salad or sandwich that’s meh at best. In those moments, it’s hard not to curse yourself for not thinking ahead and preparing your own midday meal.

Luckily, there are an abundance of healthy sandwiches and wraps that you can make at home that require minimal time and effort, but totally satisfy your body (and taste buds).

There are seemingly infinite combinations you can play with in sandwiches or wraps, from Southwestern Crispy Grilled Turkey and Cheese Sandwiches with Chipotle Mayo to a Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Sandwich, these tasty lunch recipes will turn you into a five-days-a-week BYO lunch person.