StyleCaster
Share

20 Healthy Sandwiches and Wraps That Make Weekday Lunches NBD

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Healthy Sandwiches and Wraps That Make Weekday Lunches NBD

Kristen Bousquet
by
3 Shares
STYLECASTER | Fall Eats | Healthy Sandwich Recipes
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod

It’s more than a little depressing to forget (or just be too lazy to make) your lunch at home, get caught up in work meetings and deadlines until 2 or 3 in the afternoon, and then be forced by hanger pangs to go out and pay for an overpriced-yet-mediocre salad or sandwich that’s meh at best. In those moments, it’s hard not to curse yourself for not thinking ahead and preparing your own midday meal.

MORE: 15 One-Pot Recipes That Are Ideal for Chilly, Lazy Days

Luckily, there are an abundance of healthy sandwiches and wraps that you can make at home that require minimal time and effort, but totally satisfy your body (and taste buds).

MORE: 7 Little, Low-Effort Ways to Stay Fit This Fall and Winter

There are seemingly infinite combinations you can play with in sandwiches or wraps, from Southwestern Crispy Grilled Turkey and Cheese Sandwiches with Chipotle Mayo to a Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Sandwich, these tasty lunch recipes will turn you into a five-days-a-week BYO lunch person.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Healthy Sandwiches: Chicken Ranch Wraps

Chicken Ranch Wraps

Photo: Gimme Delicious
Healthy Sandwiches: Turkey Bacon and Avocado Grilled Cheese

Turkey Bacon and Avocado Grilled Cheese

Photo: Tidy Mom
Healthy Sandwiches: Turkey and Tomato Panini

Turkey and Tomato Panini

Photo: Spache the Spatula
Healthy Sandwiches: Southwestern Crispy Grilled Turkey and Cheese Sandwich with Chipotle Mayo

Southwestern Crispy Grilled Turkey and Cheese Sandwich with Chipotle Mayo

Photo: Yummy Healthy Eats
Healthy Sandwiches: Green Goddess Sandwiches

Green Goddess Sandwiches

Photo: Bojon Gourmet
Healthy Sandwiches: Easy Chicken Gyros & Tzatziki Sauce

Easy Chicken Gyros & Tzatziki Sauce

Photo: Creme da la Crumb
Healthy Sandwiches: Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Sandwich

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Sandwich

Photo: Damn Delicious
Healthy Sandwiches: Ultimate 4-Layer Vegan Sandwich

Ultimate 4-Layer Vegan Sandwich

Photo: Oh She Glows
Healthy Sandwiches: Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Photo: Damn Delicious
Healthy Sandwiches: Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

Photo: The Candid Appetite
Healthy Sandwiches: Easy Turmeric Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Easy Turmeric Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Photo: The Crunchy Chronicles
Healthy Sandwiches: Cucumber and Avocado Sandwich

Cucumber and Avocado Sandwich

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
Healthy Sandwiches: Sweet Potato and Avocado Sandiwches with Poppy Seed Spread

Sweet Potato and Avocado Sandiwches with Poppy Seed Spread

Photo: Love and Olive Oil
Healthy Sandwiches: Spicy Carrot and Hummus Sandwich

Spicy Carrot and Hummus Sandwich

Photo: Simple Veganista
Healthy Sandwiches: Chickpea Sunflower Sandwich

Chickpea Sunflower Sandwich

Photo: Minimalist Baker
Healthy Sandwiches: California Rainbow Veggie Sub with Goddess Dressing

California Rainbow Veggie Sub with Goddess Dressing

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
Healthy Sandwiches: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Avocado, and Feta Sandwich

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Avocado, and Feta Sandwich

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod
Healthy Sandwiches: Spicy Buffalo Chickpea Wraps

Spicy Buffalo Chickpea Wraps

Photo: Minimalist Baker
Healthy Sandwiches: Mexican-Style Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches

Mexican-Style Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches

Photo: Prevention RD
Healthy Sandwiches: Pickled Carrot and Hummus Sandwich

Pickled Carrot and Hummus Sandwich

Photo: Natural Yella

Next slideshow starts in 10s

3 Foolproof Ways to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth

3 Foolproof Ways to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Chicken Ranch Wraps
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Turkey Bacon and Avocado Grilled Cheese
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Turkey and Tomato Panini
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Southwestern Crispy Grilled Turkey and Cheese Sandwich with Chipotle Mayo
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Green Goddess Sandwiches
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Easy Chicken Gyros & Tzatziki Sauce
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Sandwich
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Ultimate 4-Layer Vegan Sandwich
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Chicken Pesto Sandwich
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Easy Turmeric Chickpea Salad Sandwich
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Cucumber and Avocado Sandwich
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Sweet Potato and Avocado Sandiwches with Poppy Seed Spread
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Spicy Carrot and Hummus Sandwich
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Chickpea Sunflower Sandwich
  • Healthy Sandwiches: California Rainbow Veggie Sub with Goddess Dressing
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Avocado, and Feta Sandwich
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Spicy Buffalo Chickpea Wraps
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Mexican-Style Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches
  • Healthy Sandwiches: Pickled Carrot and Hummus Sandwich
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share