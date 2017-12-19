StyleCaster
23 Healthy Holiday Food Swaps That Can Make a Huge Difference

Heather Barnett
by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

It’s December, that wonderful time of the year when cheer levels reach critical mass, we pretend we’re looking forward to snow while secretly hoping it doesn’t destroy the new leather Alexander Wang boots we got, and start contemplating how to dodge Aunt Maeve’s incessant questions about when we’re going to settle down and have babies with the fake boyfriend we found on Google Image Search (well, that backfired, didn’t it?).

OK, so not everything about the holidays is so holly jolly, but we still love spending time with our families eating our favorite foods from childhood. Now if only we had the metabolism and energy levels we did when were kids… then we wouldn’t have to be concerned about what we eat this time of year. The good news is, despite all the outcry about the holiday weight gain, it turns out most people only gain about a pound or two this time of year. The bad news is all that high-sugar, high-fat, high-carb food can leave us feeling bloated and lethargic.

While this is hardly the time of year to restrict your diet to raw veggies and flavorless protein, that doesn’t mean you can’t make healthier choices during the holidays—even if it’s just to feel 100 percent totally and completely justified having a whopping slice of nosy Aunt Maeve’s sugar-shockingly scrumptious Southern pecan pie.

It’s all about making choices you know won’t leave you feeling crummy (especially if you have more than one holiday party to attend) and picking the things that you feel are worth indulging in. To feel your energetic best during the holiday season, limit sodium and highly processed foods, bad fat, too many sweets, added sugars, and fatty or processed meats.

From healthier swaps to better-for-you recipes, we’ve got all the tips you need to enjoy the holiday season in high style without the hangover (of the cocktail or food variety).

Instead of High-Fat Hors d'Oevres...

Skip the full-fat deviled eggs and fatty (and sodium-laden) summer sausage, cheese and crackers and opt for better-for-you options. If you're bringing the hors d'oevres, you can make deviled eggs with Vegenaise (which many swear is better than mayo anyway) for less saturated fat and cholesterol (try it with these Sriracha mayo-topped eggs instead of the mayo she calls for).

Or BOLO for healthier options like crudités. Limit yourself to two or three bites or just skip the apps altogether and save room for the good stuff.

Photo: The Healthy Foodie
Instead of high-fat dips

Even with hors d'oevres being served, it's tempting to make dips for pre-holiday meal snacking. They can be made a day or two before the event and keep the fam happy and snacking if you get a little behind on the main event. Instead of popular choices like spinach-artichoke dip, opt for a healthier option.

I like making Knorr's vegetable dip (the recipe is right on the box of their vegetable soup mix), substituting Veganaise for the mayo and nonfat plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream. Serve it up with veggie bites or baked pita chips.

Photo: Knorr
Instead of Mixed Nuts...

Mixed nuts seem to show up everywhere around this time of year, but the cans you buy at the store have so much salt on them, you could use what's left over on your fingers as a salt scrub for your lips. But Nat King Cole had a better idea.

Of course, you don't have to roast your chestnuts over an open fire anymore—an oven will do just fine. But no one would blame you if you wanted the fireplace atmosphere, anyway.

Photo: Diethood
Instead of Boozy Cocktails...

There's no shame in indulging in a little liquid holiday cheer, but if you're going to make it out of this without feeling sluggish until New Year's, consider opting for festive mocktails instead, especially if you tend to have several before the meal even begins.

Three standard cocktails followed by tons of food, then sugary dessert (often served with caffeinated beverages) is going to lead to a miserable morning, even if you aren't hungover from the alcohol.

Photo: SheKnows
Instead of a Dinner Plate...

You've heard this tip before, but it's vital around the holidays. Don't use a full-size dinner plate, but a dessert or appetizer plate (or even a kid plate—the holidays are just more fun if you're eating off a bright red fire engine) instead.

It'll keep you from eating way too much just to make sure you host doesn't think you hated the food.

Stock yourself up on lean meat and better-for-you veggies and only enough for two bites of the more fattening, sugary or sodium-laden stuff. If you save the sinful stuff for last (after you're already starting to get full), you won't even feel cheated. Also, feeling obligated to clear your plate is what puts you in a food coma. With the smaller plate and smaller servings, if you don't like something or get full early, it doesn't look like you hated the meal, so leave it. And if you do clear your plate, wait 20 minutes before getting seconds — that's how long it takes your stomach to signal to your brain you're full.

Photo: Getty Images
Instead of Ham...

Ham is a cured meat, so its sodium levels rival that of the Great Barrier Reef. That much sodium could put anyone into a serious funk this holiday season, so instead, opt for a fresh cut, like a roast or loin. This pork roast is chock-full of holiday spices, and since the honey is optional, you can save up sugar karma for dessert.

Photo: PaleoLeap
Instead of Ham...

A Christmas ham may be the tradition for a lot of people, but not only is ham a sodium-laden minefield, it's higher in calories and fat than white-meat turkey. It also has lower protein content and lower micronutrient density, meaning white-meat turkey is the clear winner if you're looking for healthier choices.

Moreover, ham is often served with sugary glazes, which no one needs more of. Swap it out for these turkey breasts stuffed with seasonal cranberries and luscious apples for sweetness.

Photo: PaleoLeap
Instead of Fried Turkey...

Of course, if you're Southern, your first thought for holiday protein might be a bird of the fried variety. But when overeaten, fried foods are notorious for creating those post-holiday doldrums—and you know you'll eat a lot, if not that day, in the days after in the form of leftovers.

Sure, it's a little Thanksgiving-y to some people, but a citrus- and herb-roasted bird gives healthier eaters the white meat they crave while still serving up dark meat for those who just need that flavorful fix (or someone who needs the specific micronutrients dark meat contains).

Photo: Spoon Fork Bacon
Instead of Canned Gravy...

Actually, homemade gravy isn't that bad (didn't see that coming, did you?). It's prepackaged and jar gravy that is packed with sodium and preservatives, so skip that. You can even make it ahead.

Try Chef John's make-ahead turkey gravy (which works well in a slow cooker too, by the way) and don't add more salt than you need to. I can personally vouch for the quality of this recipe, but be forewarned: It makes enough to feed the entire cast of Game of Thrones, including all the people they've killed off (with enough leftover to share with the White Walkers). It says, "8 servings," but that's only if you're drinking it. Don't say I didn't tell you.

Photo: Getty Images
Instead of Traditional Bread-Based Stuffing...

Gimme Some Oven

You're not the only one who can't imagine the holidays without stuffing, but bread stuffing—whether you use cornbread or sourdough—is a lot of empty calories as a general rule, and worse, is often positively saturated with high-sodium broth or stock (unless you make your own broth).

Rather than skip it, swap it with a nutrient-packed grain-based side filed with veggies and nuts to actually give you energy instead of zap it. This quinoa "stuffing" with butternut squash, cranberries and pistachios can be made with sweet potatoes instead of squash if that's more in line with your holiday traditions.

Photo: Gimme Some Oven
Instead of Canned Cranberry Sauce...

There's enough high-fructose corn syrup and regular corn syrup (yes, both) in canned cranberry sauce to give you a cavity (and brain drain) just looking at it.

Send those 22 grams of sugars packing by DIY'ing your own with fresh cranberries and natural sweetener. Plus, you can prove to your mom you really are using that Instant Pot she gave you last year. Win-win.

Photo: Primavera Kitchen
Instead of Hot Rolls

As tasty as they are, hot rolls are pretty much empty calories (with sodium and sugar and fat). And let's just be real—the rolls are just a vehicle for butter anyway (and cranberry sauce if you're like me).

Instead, opt for a crusty artisan loaf made with whole grains. If you want to amp up the healthy factor, skip the butter and eat it with heart-healthy high-quality olive oil. For extra flavor, sprinkle the oil with rosemary, oregano, basil and a little fresh-cracked pepper, plus a few drops of balsamic vinegar.

Photo: Getty Images
Instead of Mashed Potatoes...

Cauliflower mashed potatoes have a rep for being runny and a little baby food-ish. Sonia at The Healthy Foodie takes her mashers very seriously and aims to change all that with her recipe for the best cauliflower mashed potatoes ever.

You'll get added nutrients from the veggie with none of the heaviness of the spud-tastic version. Plus, she swaps butter out for fat-free but flavorful ghee, which is similar to clarified butter.

Photo: The Healthy Foodie
Instead of Green Bean Casserole...

Green bean casserole is so ubiquitous at American holiday celebrations, you'd think "the right to green bean casserole at holiday dinners" was enshrined in the Bill of Rights. Fortunately, it was replaced by the Fourth Amendment at the last minute by our forefather Lin-Manuel Miranda (Google it). But as tasty as this casserole is, it's laden with high-sodium condensed soup and prepackaged fried onion straws. By the time it's out of the oven, any nutrition the green beans had is canceled out.

Instead, opt for roasted veggies. You can roast Brussels sprouts, broccoli or any cruciferous veggie with great results. Or try these roasted green beans if you just can't live without the verdant little pods.

Photo: Primavera Kitchen
Instead of glazed carrots

It's tempting to serve up a side of hot, sugary glazed carrots with dinner, but since carrots have so much natural sweetness, doing so is basically making them into dessert. They become a Franken-side mashup of carrots and the goopy stuff from pecan pie.

Instead, season your carrots with herbs and roast them up to enhance their natural sweetness.

Photo: PaleoLeap
Instead of Candied Yams or Sweet Potato Casserole

Aren't sweet potatoes sweet enough? It's literally in the name. Instead of candied or casseroled sweet potatoes drowning in sugar, try baked sweet potatoes seasoned with just a little salt and butter to enhance their natural sweetness.

If it just isn't a holiday without the holy combo of sweet potatoes and brown sugar and/or marshmallows, Try serving them up hasselback style, which cuts down on the amount of sugar and marshmallow you use.

Photo: SheKnows
Instead of Eggnog...

If you're lactose intolerant or have a sensitivity to dairy, milk-based beverages can leave you feeling a little unenthusiastic. But even if you're not, eggnog is a bit fatty, which can leave anyone sluggish.

Instead of traditional eggnog, opt for this almond milk and coconut milk version for a frothy, holiday-spiced sipper that'll leave you feeling happy and bright even if it's not spiked.

Photo: The Health Foodie
Instead of Piecrust...

Fact: You can't make piecrust without fat. But what if we told you could you at least add a little nutritional value to it by swapping that bleached white flour with almond and coconut flours and adding eggs for extra protein?

This paleo piecrust uses heart-healthy lard (you read that right). Just make sure you look for the purest kind you can find to reap the benefits.

Photo: The Healthy Foodie
Instead of Pecan, Pumpkin, or Cream pies...

There's no need to make a special pie to keep it a little healthier. Just opt for apple pie over corn-syrupy pecan or fatty custard pies like pumpkin or coconut cream.

The fruit provides nutrients, and while there's sugar in an apple pie, at least it's not the corn syrup you'd find in pecan and the fat comes only from the pie crust and any butter in the recipe. It's not health food, per se, but it's certainly the better choice.

Photo: Getty Images
Instead of Whipped Cream...

Whether you like it on your pie or atop a hot cup of coffee or cocoa, whipped cream is literally nothing more than heavy cream and sugar, and you're already going to have plenty of sweets this holiday season as is.

Instead, try this sugar-free vegan whipped cream made from aquafaba, which is surprisingly similar in flavor to its fattier doppelgänger. As an added bonus, you can use it instead of meringue on cream pies to save a few grams of sugar there too.

Instead of Traditional Fudge...

Traditional fudge is packed with food coma-inducing ingredients like corn syrup or sweetened condensed milk, (tons of) sugar and butter, but why does it have to be?

Dark chocolate (eaten in moderation, of course) is packed with good-for-you nutrients, so start with that and opt for healthier fats and sweeteners. This dark chocolate fudge even features pomegranate arils and dried cranberries, so you'll get a boost of vitamins and minerals from it too.

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats
Instead of Coffee or Hot Chocolate

After a day of (totally justified) indulging, it's probably best to skip that hot cup of joe (especially if you use cream or sugar). Caffeine is a stimulant (and yes, decaf still has some caffeine), which is the last thing you need. It might give you some moxie in the moment, but you'll regret it later when you crash.

And as cozy as a cup of hot cocoa with mini marshmallows sounds, all that refined sugar (when you're already having dessert) might just be the straw that broke the wise man's camel's back. Instead, opt for a caffeine-free hot toddy using chamomile tea with just a little honey, lemon and, yes, if you want, a shot of bourbon. Same cozy winter feeling, zero regret.

Photo: A Beautiful Mess
Instead of Leftovers...

If you're hosting, there's bound to be a ton of food left over. Your guests will also have food they bought they aren't super-keen to take home (what are they going to do with a half casserole dish of green bean casserole, after all?).

Buy a load of plastic to-go containers just like the ones you get in restaurants (don't forget some smaller containers for dessert), and encourage people to take what they want, grabbing a little of both yours and theirs for yourself too… the ultimate food swap!

Remind them to take enough for another meal or take some home to someone who couldn't make it. If you still have leftovers when you're done, don't hesitate to take a complete meal or two to an elderly neighbor. That's healthy for you in more ways than one!

Food Storage Containers, $10.45 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

