17 Creative Ways to Make French Fries Without Using a Single Potato

If you’re trying to tell us you don’t like french fries, we have only two words for you: Stop lying. They’re one of the most delicious, delightful foods around—and they go with everything. You’re not allowed to dislike french fries. That’s just not a thing.

That said, it’s definitely fair to hate the calories, fat and salt that come along with fries. (Whoever decided one of the yummiest foods on the planet should also be one of the unhealthiest is totally on my list.)

Thankfully, we live in a world full of innovative thinkers who’ve found ways to make french fries with vegetables other than potatoes. So while you’ll still have to deal with some of the salt and fat of traditional fries, you can make your mom proud by eating your vegetables—and stock up on vitamins and fiber in the process.

We’ve scoured every corner of the internet to dig up the tastiest (healthy!) french fries recipes around. The best part: You can dip these not-your-average fries into whatever you want. We got the #sauce.

Flip through the below slideshow to view our 17 favorite creative, delicious and nutritious french fries recipes. Who knows—you might even learn about a new veggie or two in the process.