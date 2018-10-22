11 Haunted Locations that Double as Beautiful Wedding Venues

Destination weddings are incredibly dreamy. The most romantic day of your life gets even more fairytale-worthy when set on a white sand beach, in a whimsical forest or on a cliff looking out over a stunning landscape. But no destination is more badass than a haunted wedding venue.

Think about it: If you appreciate even an ounce of edginess, a haunted venue will fit right into your aesthetic. And your destination will likely be beautiful in that kind of historic, vintage way—offering you the chance to lean hard into classic elegant decor or create an eye-catching juxtaposition with more contemporary pieces.

Not to mention, yours will be the most memorable wedding any of your guests ever attend. Because honestly, what can top a haunted wedding venue? (Nothing—that’s what.)

Whether you’re a macabre ride-or-die, a paranormal enthusiast or a bride-to-be who’s interested in something slightly unconventional, the following slideshow is sure to sate your desires. We’ve rounded up the most breathtaking haunted venues in the country so you can make your big day even more special (or, you know, spectral).

Originally posted on SheKnows.